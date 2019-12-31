OILSEEDS PRICES
Groundnut Kernels Rdy(80 Kg) Rs 5700.00/5800.00 Groundnut Oil Rdy (10 Kg) Rs 1280.00 Groundnut Cake Rdy (70 Kg) Rs 2550.00 Gingelly Oil (10 Kg) Rs 2200.00 Castor Oil (15 KG) Rs 1900.00 Coconut Oil (15 kg) Rs 2550.00/2966.00 Vanaspati (15 kg) Rs 1300.00/1400.00 PTI RBSRBS RBS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Kg
- Gingelly Oil
- Castor Oil
- Coconut Oil
ALSO READ
Aizawl FC gear up to host Chennai City in first home match
SIA to fly 337-seater B787-10 Dreamliner to Chennai from May
Delhi Police arrest 10 people with criminal backgrounds over Jamia Nagar violence
Chennai: DMK's Kanimozhi protests against newly-enacted citizenship law
IIT-KGP offers joint PhD programme with Auckland University