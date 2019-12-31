Left Menu
Development News Edition

FNP Gardens - a Unit of Ferns N Petals - Launches Its Wedding App With Unique Features

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 11:47 IST
FNP Gardens - a Unit of Ferns N Petals - Launches Its Wedding App With Unique Features
Image Credit: PR Newswire

FNP Gardens (A unit of Ferns N Petals) has launched an app with several user-friendly & unique features to help users plan their wedding. It gives its users a 360-degree experience right from the selection of the venue, taking inspiration from the latest trends to sharing the invitations digitally to their guest through this app itself.

This app has been designed in sync with the requirements of planning an Indian Wedding where there are generally two generations of decision-makers. Elder generation user can easily navigate & choose the venue as per their requirements from the best in the town & for others it has some unique features as one can simply choose to see the list of venues which further details into the specifics, photos as well as client reviews, else somebody can just simply dive in some inspirations, for their dream day, they have Inspiration Gallery and curated blogs at disposal. And to add to this one can simply bookmark the pictures that will be added to their favorites to be revisited later.

Talking about the features, this app has My Wedding which is a feature that allows the users to set up their wedding with venue, date & time-wise details of their wedding functions which can be shared through the app itself with their friends and families using a secured code. There is also a provision to create a checklist for the tasks for a smooth wedding planning process.

One of the biggest challenges that this app solves is catering which is available as Menu in an app. This is a feature which is very unique & has been well researched before launching in this app. With this users can choose menu items & curate their Menu as per your requirement & budget that too at an ease of a click. This curated menu can also be shared with your friends & family for their views. This app also enables a user to contact other vendors like Photographer, Makeup Artist, etc.

FNP Gardens app is designed in such a way that it functions not only as of the user's companion throughout the wedding planning process but it will also be at service after the event wherein users can upload the pictures at My wedding section which again can be shared securely with their friends and family that can be accessed and liked on the go.

To download this awesome app click: http://onelink.to/fnpgardens

This app is our effort in this digital era to give our clients complete ease of booking & executing their weddings at the movement of their thumb. As our Founder & MD - Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia says- "The whole idea behind this app to make wedding planning a piece of cake."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of April, 2019

Jun 1 New Delhi As Congress MPs re-elected her the leader of parliamentary party CPP, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said several decisive measures were being mulled to strengthen the organisation and lauded Congress president Rahul Gandhis fearl...

Eddie Murphy to receive Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement award

Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement honour at the 25th Critics Choice Awards CCA. The actor will be feted for his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore i...

Google doodle ready to enter New Year with fireworks and leaping froggy

With the world all set to take a giant leap into the leap year 2020, Google on Tuesday celebrated the occasion with a sparkling doodle featuring a leaping froggy. In the new doodle, fireworks are seen filling the night sky and a special cha...

Four militants arrested in Manipur

Four cadres of proscribed militant outfit -- Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup KYKL -- was on Tuesday arrested in Manipurs Thoubal district, police said. All four of them -- identified as Amujao Meitei, Sadokpam Nongpoknganba, Khagenbam Athoi and May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019