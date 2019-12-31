Godrej Construction Commits to a Circular Economy; Processes Over 10,000 Tonnes of Concrete Debris Over Two Years

The waste is used to manufacture recycled concrete products at its facility in Vikhroli (Mumbai).

Godrej Construction , a business of Godrej & Boyce, with support from local government authorities and major construction contractors, has processed over 10,000 Tonnes of concrete debris over the past two years. Godrej Construction has been making these solid blocks and pavers from concrete waste generated within Mumbai city. The recycling of such debris has prevented the addition to such waste material to the city's landfills. The company, which is committed to sustainable development, is using this concrete waste as raw material for manufacturing high quality hollow and solid concrete blocks for walls and concrete paver blocks for flooring. The properties of these recycled concrete products are comparable to that of any other similar concrete products that use virgin raw material with quarried stone aggregates and sand.

Godrej Construction manufactures the Recycled Concrete Blocks and Pavers at its Recycled Concrete Materials (RCM) Manufacturing Plant in Vikhroli, Mumbai. The RCM factory is a green initiative that demonstrates how organizations can commit to a 'Circular Economy' by adopting the concept of Recover, Recycle & Rebuild. These Recycled Concrete Blocks and Pavers are also Green Pro certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), thus validating and endorsing the sustainable nature of these products. The specifications, strength and other technical characteristics of the recycled concrete blocks and pavers meet or exceed that of other similar concrete products available in the market.

Anup Mathew, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Construction, says, "Godrej Construction is committed to promoting Sustainable Development. Establishing the automated RCM Manufacturing Plant is yet another example of how the business walks its talk. The RCM Manufacturing plant makes it possible to generate a value-added product from construction debris, which is beneficial for our environment and society."

Currently, several leading real estate developers use these recycled concrete products in their projects. It is estimated that Mumbai City, alone, generates more than 1,000 tonnes of construction debris every day. The RCM Manufacturing plant has a two-fold positive effect on the environment. The use of Recycled Concrete Materials helps reduce the pressure on quarries for more stone aggregates and sand. Thus, it helps reduce the demand for natural resources and its adverse impact on the environment, which is in line with the principles of 'Circular Economy'. Also, the dumping of concrete construction & demolition waste into landfills would reduce every year due to this new initiative.

