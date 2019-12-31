Adani Green commissions 75-MW wind power project in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat. The company said the project, which has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra government, has been commissioned by its step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy, AGEL told the BSE.

"Adani Renewable Energy (GJ) Limited, a step-down subsidiary has commissioned its 75-MW wind power project having PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited at Rs 2.85 per kWh for a period of 25 years," it said. The commercial sale of power from the project to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd is expected to commence from Wednesday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.