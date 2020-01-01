Triveni Enterprises commemorates 50 years of excellence - A mind liberating journey to renaissance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Triveni Enterprises, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a name to reckon with and is on the list of top suppliers of steel and supply of serviced steel in India. Celebrating its Golden Jubilee in January 2020, Triveni Enterprises has been a closely held family business retaining the values of customer focus and precise quality, and founded by late OP Agarwal.

Headed by Ashirwad Agarwal with Masters in Business Administration, and thorough knowledge in the steel field, skilled personnel, driven by a seasoned flat structured management with over many decades of experience and a team of over 250 personal ensure that every product is of impeccable quality. Triveni Enterprises serves all sectors like construction and infrastructures, automotive, engineering, fabrication, flyover and more. Large project contractors, builders and industries have trusted Triveni over the years for the supply of steel for their projects.

"The inception to Golden Jubilee has been an impressive track record of longstanding success - and sets that extra mile to deliver that extra perfection. It is directly attributed to its tradition of excellence and unwavering emphasis on innovation which not only benefits us and our customers," said Ashirwad Agarwal, Managing Director, Triveni Enterprises. "The superior capability and capacity along with our rich experience, integrity, and reliability, are the bedrock of the company's foundation which provides a wide range of solutions for the customer's steel requirement," he added.

To commemorate the Golden Jubilee, many dignitaries from the steel industry have consented to grace the occasion and inaugurate new machine lines on January 4, 11 AM onwards at Triveni Enterprises, No 112, Cheemasandra Village, opp Prestige Tranquility on Airport Link Road, Old Madras Road, Bengaluru 560049. Triveni Enterprises is ISO 9001:2015 and its core strength lies in the development and supply in accordance with client specifications whether the steel requirements large or small, complex or simple - Triveni Enterprises unfailingly delivers.

Triveni Enterprises is India's first integrated steel service centre. The plant is fully geared towards world-class infrastructure for a global edge. Triveni Enterprises has also diversified into wind power and hydro power. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

