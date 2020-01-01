Left Menu
Development News Edition

Triveni Enterprises commemorates 50 years of excellence - A mind liberating journey to renaissance

Triveni Enterprises, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a name to reckon with and is on the list of top suppliers of steel and supply of serviced steel in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 11:57 IST
Triveni Enterprises commemorates 50 years of excellence - A mind liberating journey to renaissance
Triveni Enterprises logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Triveni Enterprises, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a name to reckon with and is on the list of top suppliers of steel and supply of serviced steel in India. Celebrating its Golden Jubilee in January 2020, Triveni Enterprises has been a closely held family business retaining the values of customer focus and precise quality, and founded by late OP Agarwal.

Headed by Ashirwad Agarwal with Masters in Business Administration, and thorough knowledge in the steel field, skilled personnel, driven by a seasoned flat structured management with over many decades of experience and a team of over 250 personal ensure that every product is of impeccable quality. Triveni Enterprises serves all sectors like construction and infrastructures, automotive, engineering, fabrication, flyover and more. Large project contractors, builders and industries have trusted Triveni over the years for the supply of steel for their projects.

"The inception to Golden Jubilee has been an impressive track record of longstanding success - and sets that extra mile to deliver that extra perfection. It is directly attributed to its tradition of excellence and unwavering emphasis on innovation which not only benefits us and our customers," said Ashirwad Agarwal, Managing Director, Triveni Enterprises. "The superior capability and capacity along with our rich experience, integrity, and reliability, are the bedrock of the company's foundation which provides a wide range of solutions for the customer's steel requirement," he added.

To commemorate the Golden Jubilee, many dignitaries from the steel industry have consented to grace the occasion and inaugurate new machine lines on January 4, 11 AM onwards at Triveni Enterprises, No 112, Cheemasandra Village, opp Prestige Tranquility on Airport Link Road, Old Madras Road, Bengaluru 560049. Triveni Enterprises is ISO 9001:2015 and its core strength lies in the development and supply in accordance with client specifications whether the steel requirements large or small, complex or simple - Triveni Enterprises unfailingly delivers.

Triveni Enterprises is India's first integrated steel service centre. The plant is fully geared towards world-class infrastructure for a global edge. Triveni Enterprises has also diversified into wind power and hydro power. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested

A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Shen...

Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point perfor...

Rs 700-cr investment on hold by a year; FAME II failed to deliver: Hero Electric

Leading electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has put on hold investment of up to Rs 700 crore by a year with the sector taking a nosedive as FAME II, scheme aimed to promote electric vehicles, has failed to deliver, according to a top c...

Super 30's Anand Kumar inspires Odisha medical aspirants

An initiative by a Bhubaneswar-based organization to help students from poor financial backgrounds crack the NEET exam for admission to medical colleges has been praised by Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, who is credited with launching a simi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020