Primary Reason the Sustainable Hemp Textile Is Not as Popular as It Should Be

  • PR Newswire
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 15:00 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 15:00 IST
Hemp is an ecologically sustainable crop that besides having health and nutritional value can also be used a viable and cost-effective alternative to current textiles. There are several special and intriguing tales about hemp fabrics leaving a mark on the fashion industry. For instance, many international online fashion stores have started their own fashion lines using the fabric made out of hemp. HoodLamb, Jungmaven, Nomad Hemp Wear are only some examples. Similarly, Hemp Horizons Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian organization that deals in hemp-based products.

Hemp Horizons' most popular products at the moment include hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, and hemp protein powder. However, Rohit Shah, director at the Hemp Horizons revealed that the company is looking to expand into the fashion arena soon. And, needless to say the primary fabric for all clothing will be hemp. Rohit also asserted that hemp is better than cotton in all viewpoints and "a significant distinct advantage for our world as it helps the environment by reducing the carbon footprint. For those who do not know this, hemp breathes in four times the carbon dioxide than any other plant.

Rohit also guaranteed an assortment of focal advantageous points of using hemp as a fabric, such as, hemp filaments are antibacterial, strong and versatile, and fill in as a characteristic environment-adjusting framework that makes it desirable for both summers and winters. Besides, Hemp is a quickly developing plant (weed) that expends fundamentally less water than cotton and doesn't require herbicides, pesticides, manufactured composts or GMO seeds.

Considering the apparent advantages, hemp should already have been popular; however, that is not the case. The fact of the matter is altogether different: the presence of hemp fabric is practically insignificant and has just 0.2% portion of fiber crops. A key explanation is the association of the plant, Cannabis Sativa, with drugs, and due to this, hemp's development has been seriously hampered. In India, the utilization of the cannabis plant is deemed illegal; only industrial hemp is made legal now in Uttrakhand. Apart from one of its strains being used as a drug, there are several other reasons in the history why hemp became illegal. The circumstance is exceptionally diverse in China which presently represents in excess of 50 percent of the worldwide hemp generation and holds an enormous portion of licenses on hemp filaments and fabric creation.

The dispute regarding the usage of hemp comes from the way that the hemp plant, whose agricultural name is "Cannabis Sativa" comes in close relationship with one of the varieties that is popularly used as marijuana. The question is about whether industrial hemp ought to be permitted to be grown, while simultaneously the psychedelic plant is lawfully prohibited in numerous nations in the world. Hemp still faces a negative notion because of its relationship with psychoactive cannabis and the war on drugs.

While the new act of legalizing industrial hemp in India has helped, the plant still stays more limited than other crops. Hemp Horizons is actively devising strategies to change the scenario and hopefully the public will see more hemp-based fashion in India, and will be able to leverage its many benefits.

