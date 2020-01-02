Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-China halts British stock link over political tensions -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 11:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-China halts British stock link over political tensions -sources

China has temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges because of political tensions with Britain, five sources told Reuters. Suspending the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme casts a shadow over the future of a project meant to build ties between Britain and China, help Chinese firms expand their investor base and give mainland investors access to UK-listed companies.

The sources, who include public officials and people working on potential Shanghai-London deals, all said that politics was behind the suspension. Two of them highlighted Britain's stance over the Hong Kong protests and one pointed to remarks over the detention of a now-former staff member at its consulate in Hong Kong.

All five sources have been involved in talks with Chinese officials and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak about the matter publicly. British companies and banks involved in the scheme are watching closely how recently-elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson approaches relations with Beijing and what stance he takes on Hong Kong, which has been roiled by protests.

China blames the Hong Kong unrest, heavily supported by an anti-government movement seeking to curb controls by Beijing, on interference by foreign governments including the United States and Britain. The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange and a spokeswoman for the UK's finance ministry declined to comment.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a faxed statement that it is not aware of the specifics, but added that it "hopes the UK can provide a fair and unbiased business environment for Chinese companies that invest in the UK and create the appropriate conditions for both countries to carry out practical cooperation smoothly in various fields". Stock Connect, which began operating last year, was devised as a way of improving Britain's relationship with the world's second-biggest economy and was seen as a major step by China to open up its capital markets as well as linking them globally.

CHINA CHILL Huatai Securities was the first Chinese company to use the scheme in May, with SDIC Power set to become the second in December with a listing of global depository receipts (GDRs) in London representing 10% of its share capital.

However, the alternative energy operator's deal was postponed at an advanced stage, with SDIC Power citing market conditions as the main reason. Five sources told Reuters SDIC Power's deal was halted because of Beijing's suspension of Stock Connect.

Other hopefuls such as China Pacific Insurance, which one of the sources said could have launched a deal as early as the first quarter of 2020, have also been told to put their cross-border listing plans on ice, they added. SDIC Power and China Pacific Insurance did not respond to requests for comment.

"It's not only a big blow to the companies looking to broaden the investor base via listings in London, but also to China's links with global markets," one source, who has worked on one of the GDR deals, told Reuters. The trouble with the scheme comes at a bad time for Britain, which is keen to build ties with non-European Union countries as it prepares to leave the bloc, and the LSE.

The London exchange was set for its worst year in terms of new listings in a decade as of Dec. 4, Refinitiv data showed, with political volatility and concerns over Britain's EU divorce crimping stock market fundraisings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

China blue chips hit near 2-year high on trade optimism, policy support

Chinese blue chip stocks started the New Year on Thursday at their highest level in almost two years, after U.S. President Donald Trump set the date for sealing a Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, and as the Chinese central bank signalled fu...

FEATURE-Zimbabwe's parched Bulawayo rations to save dwindling water

Families in the southern Zimbabwean city of Bulawayo are going up to four days without running water as drought dries the dams the city depends on, city council officials said.The city has since late November imposed 96-hour dry periods for...

HSBC kicks off year with Hong Kong branches closed, vandalised

HSBC is being drawn into Hong Kongs political turmoil with protesters attacking some of its branches and graffiti daubed on the famous pair of lions that guard its city-center headquarters.Hong Kong is the banks single most important market...

Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray attend Maharashtra Police raising day event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday attended the Maharashtra Police raising day event at Marol police training grounds. Several platoons of Police personnel did a march p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020