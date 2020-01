Future Group's 'Sabse Saste Din' sale to be live on Amazon too

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's 'Sabse Saste Din’ sale starting from January 26 would go live on e-commerce major Amazon's web store as well, according to sources. This would be the first time when Amazon would host Future Group's sale. Earlier last year, Amazon had announced acquiring 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, which owns 7.3 per cent shares of Future Retail, with an option to buy the entire holding at a later stage.

"As Future Group has entered into a tie up with Amazon, its 'Sabse Saste Din' sale would also go live on Amazon (e-commerce portal)," a source said. Future Group would conduct the sale through its various stores, including Big Bazaar retail outlets.

The company's 'Sabse Saste Din’ sales are held around Republic Day and Independence Day holidays. The sale, lasting five-six days, contributes substantially to Future Group's annual retail turnover.

Besides, the group also organises two small 'Sabse Saste Din’ sales on May 1 and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). When contacted, Future Group declined to comment.

In August last year, Amazon had said it would acquire 49 per cent stake in Future Retail promoter firm Future Coupons Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Future Retail Ltd operates popular supermarket and hypermarket chains such as Big Bazaar and WHSmith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.