Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy benefited from "favourable external environment" in 2019: DBS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:53 IST
Indian economy benefited from "favourable external environment" in 2019: DBS

The Indian economy benefited from "favourable external environment" in 2019, following which portfolio inflows into equity and debt touched a multi-year high, and if this momentum is sustained it will bode well for the country's external balance, a report said on Friday. According to Singapore's DBS Banking Group, notwithstanding a challenging trade outlook, conducive global drivers, such as flush of liquidity owing to low interest rates and stable oil prices, provided a favourable external environment for the Indian economy in 2019.

The report noted that brent prices have averaged USD 65 per barrel year-to-date in FY20 as against USD 70 per barrel a year before. However, crude oil prices are currently hovering around USD 68 per barrel after US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

The US had called the strikes in response to a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq. As per the DBS report, India attracted USD 19 billion worth net portfolio inflows in CY2019, strongest since 2017. Moreover, foreign flows into equities was the highest in nearly six years.

Net FDI has risen 16 per cent in first ten months of the FY20 compared to the same period year ago. "A rerun of the positive flows outlook is likely in 2020 if conditions stay conducive," the report noted but cautioned that geopolitical risks, could append the risk environment.

The report further noted that near-term progress on the US-China trade war rests on the success of the phase one agreement (likely to be signed in mid-January). US elections and Eurozone politics and Brexit developments are other watch factors, the report titled "India: Banking on conducive global catalysts” said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 11-US kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Irans spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike on Friday at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said....

Maoists gun down tribal man in Odisha

Maoists gunned down a tribal man at a village in Odishas Kandhamal district early on Friday suspecting him to be a police informer, police said. Over 15 armed Maoists stormed the mans house at Budurumaha village under the jurisdiction of K...

'Earliest evidence of humans eating starchy food found'

Modern humans were cooking carbohydrate-rich food as early as 1,70,000 years ago, according to a study which has found the first evidence of this kind from charred remains of plant parts found during excavations in South Africa. The researc...

China urges 'calm and restraint' after US kills Iran general

Beijing, Jan 3 AFP China on Friday appealed for restraint from all sides, especially the United States, after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Iraq. We urge the relevant sides, especially the United States,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020