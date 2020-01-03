Prompt Reiterates its Commitment to More Innovations in the Dairy Industry

- Prompt is a leading dairy technology solutions company with products and solutions covering the entire milk supply chain, right from cow to consumer

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahmedabad-based Prompt Equipments, a leading dairy technology solutions company providing a wide range of technology products and solutions across the dairy supply chain, reiterated its commitment to offer more technological innovations that improve productivity of dairy farmers and ensure purity of milk.

Prompt has been an unsung hero of the dairy industry, working to usher in greater transparency and efficiency in the industry's functioning, while also helping farmers get their fair share. It had diversified from Power Tools to Electronic Weighing Scale in 1992, before introducing the Automatic Milk Collection System (AMCS) for the dairy segment in 1995.

Over the last 27 years, it has launched a number of innovative products and solutions that ensure transparency and quality in the milk supply chain in its pursuit to deliver purity, and has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the industry.

"From the cow to the consumer, milk travels a long way. Prompt's innovative products and solutions, cover the entire spectrum from farm management solutions, milk collection systems and milk testing equipment to ensure that quality and purity of milk is retained at every step of its journey. Our ideas and innovations are a part of our pursuit of maintaining the sanctity of milk, so that the world's most ancient health drink can be appreciated as it truly is - untouched and unadulterated," said Mr. Shridhar Mehta, Director, Prompt.

Mr. Mehta further said, "Our efforts are focused on combining business intelligence and digital innovation to elevate the global standing of Indian dairy industry. Dairy farmers are the focal point of our innovations and we are proud of the fact that we have been able to make a difference in the lives of lakhs of farmers over the last 27 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the dairy farmers and dairy industry on the whole, by developing diverse hardware and software products and solutions that ensure improved productivity of the dairy farmers."

Prompt recently introduced the Animal Heat Detection System - BovSmart - an animal wearable, which is a comfortable, non-invasive, Internet of Things (IoT) solution designed for the timely detection of the onset of cow's heat cycle. Developed with a specialized algorithm, it is designed to give actionable alerts which ensure timely breeding with a high success rate. The software leads to improved farm productivity and better animal health.

Mr. Mehta also stated that they have many more products, aimed at improving bovine and farm yields which are in the development pipeline. In their commitment to offer innovative and affordable products and solutions to the dairy industry, they have collaborated with premier technological institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIT Mumbai.

About Prompt

Prompt is a leading technology-driven innovative solutions company offering a wide range of products and solutions for an efficient dairy supply chain with a presence and network in more than 50,000 villages spread across 22 states in India. In 1992, Prompt diversified into the dairy sector with Electronic Weighing Scales, followed by Automatic Milk Collection System in 1995 and introduced Fat'omatic, a patented Milk Testing equipment, in 1999. They also introduced India's first indigenously developed Milk Analyzer in 2009, launched cloud-based Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) Monitoring System in 2014, undertook the world's biggest IT integration in the dairy industry with Amul Automatic Milk Collection System (AMCS) in 2015 and developed animal husbandry and farm management solution in 2017. As on date, Prompt has more than 50 lakh active farmers pouring milk through their systems and applications. Prompt is committed to continue its legacy of providing leading technological innovation for the benefit of the dairy farmers.

