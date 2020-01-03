Left Menu
GiftstoIndia24x7 revolutionizes gifting in India, launches same day delivery services across 1500 plus locations in India

With a vision to blur geographical boundaries and make every occasion special for the families of non-residential Indians, GiftstoIndia24x7 - one of India's premier e-commerce gifting platform, announced expansion of its distribution channel to over 1500 plus locations in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:34 IST
Mr Amit Desai CEO and Founder. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a vision to blur geographical boundaries and make every occasion special for the families of non-residential Indians, GiftstoIndia24x7 - one of India's premier e-commerce gifting platform, announced expansion of its distribution channel to over 1500 plus locations in India. From Sending chocolates to India to sending Wedding gifts to India, it is a one-stop destination for all gifting needs.

Along with metropolitan cities, the portal will now deliver products across Tier II and Tier III markets Offering over 20, 000 gift options on their website is trailblazing the Indian gifting space by providing top-notch services at an unbeatable value. Harnessing the power of a strong distribution channel along with over two decades of experience in the space, GiftstoIndia24x7 has been spreading the cheer and making gifting easily accessible for all non-residential Indians. Be it birthday gift for sister in India, anniversary gifts for parents in India or Gifts for girlfriend in India, Giftstondia24X7 has options for all.

The portal has a user-friendly interface which allows NRIs to select from a wide range of gifting options, which are suited to spread happiness on a normal day or to delight a special one on occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Diwali, Christmas, Daughter's Day, Valentine's Day, Eid amongst others. The gifts are well categorized and the user can browse through gift options either as per the occasion or as per relation they share with the receiver of the gift.

GiftstoIndia24x7 goes one step ahead to enhance user accessibility and offers 24 hours of customer service throughout the year to serve users across all time-zones while making them feel closer to home by timely gift deliveries. The platform has a wide range of gift options which include basics like chocolates, flowers, greeting cards, Indian sweets, mugs, photo frames as well as personalized options like heart-shaped flower arrangements, personalized calendars, two-tiers wedding cakes, beauty-hampers, select-experiences, and dining vouchers to name a few. With an aim to spread smiles, in addition to a great distribution network and quality gifting options, GiftstoIndia24x7, offers options like delivery within four hours, same-day delivery as well as midnight delivery options for select gift products.

"AtGiftstoIndia24x7, it is our constant endeavour to 'deliver smiles across miles' and ensure that distance is not a roadblock in any relation. We have been a part of the gifting space for over two decades and we strongly believe that our product line, timely deliveries, the channel of distribution, quality customer service and unbeatable price points make us the one-stop destination for all gifting needs," said Amit Desai, CEO, and Founder, GiftstoIndia24x7. "The expansion of our distribution network is yet another step to ensure that non-residential Indians feel connected to their families despite the geographical distance and accessibility. Our vision is to cater to all NRI gifting needs while spreading joy," he added. With an abundant variety of gift options coupled with the latest trends to choose from, GiftstoIndia24x7 has established its position as the most chosen gifting portal for non-residential Indians. Staying ahead of its game in the gifting space, GiftstoIndia24x7 is the premier e-commerce portal which is offering services in all cities across India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

