Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA brouhaha caused by suspicion about govt's intentions: Sinha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:18 IST
CAA brouhaha caused by suspicion about govt's intentions: Sinha
File photo Image Credit: IANS

The Vajpayee government was never questioned for amending the Citizenship Act in 2003, but suspicion about the current regime's intentions led to nationwide protests, former minister Yashwant Sinha said here on Friday. Dismissing the government's argument that amendment to the Citizenship Act was part of the BJP's poll promises, Sinha asked if a manifesto can "supercede" the Constitution.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is against the Constitution as it discriminates on the ground of religion, he told PTI on the sidelines of an event at St Xavier's College here. "They (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah) are completely contradicting what they said earlier," the former BJP leader said.

Both were "scared" because of the nationwide protests, which led them to go back on the promise to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, Sinha said. All political parties had supported the amendment to citizenship laws carried out during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003, he said.

"Do you remember any protests (happening) in 2003? I don't remember any. No hackles were raised. We talked about a national register of Indian citizens being prepared, though it was left vague because the rules were to be framed later," he said. "Why has CAA caused so much disruption? Because people go by the intention of the government. In Vajpayee's time, they didn't suspect the intention of the government. In the present situation, they suspect the intention behind this move," the former Union minister said.

He also argued that with Aadhar in place, there was no need for a National Population Register (NPR), as biometric details of people are already with the government. The difficulties during the NRC exercise in Assam tells us what kind of mayhem it will cause if carried out nationwide, Sinha said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician also attacked Modi, comparing him to medieval ruler Muhammad bin Tughluq, for pushing ahead with the Rajpath revamp plan at a time when the economy is in the middle of a slowdown. He blamed the government for focusing only on supply-side measures to reverse the slowdown and not pushing up demand, which he said was "dead".

Instead of corporate tax cuts which would lead to a revenue loss of Rs 1.46 lakh crore, the same quantum of relief should have been given to the farm sector and infrastructure building, the former finance minister said. Sinha claimed he had warned of the impending troubles 27 months ago in an article, but the government only published a counter penned by his son and then Union minister Jayant Sinha, instead of taking corrective measures.

He also alleged that the government was "fiddling" with data and manipulating it to present a rosy picture, and expressed disappointment at the Budget, which he said was "undone" frequently by the government (by subsequent tinkering). On stock markets going up despite the slowdown, Sinha said he suspected that the markets were being "played up" by vested interests.

He also reiterated that not joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership illustrated "cowardice".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal assembly calls for diplomatic efforts to resolve Kalapani dispute

The Nepal National Assembly has unanimously asked the government to intensify the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Nepal-India border dispute in the Kalapani region. A resolution proposed by ruling Nepal Communist Party chief whip ...

Soccer-Chelsea won't let Giroud leave without replacement - Morris

Chelsea will only allow striker Olivier Giroud to leave in the January transfer window if they can sign the right replacement for the Frenchman, assistant coach Jody Morris said on Friday. Giroud, who joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January ...

Those responsible for serving notices on dead, elderly will face action: Firozabad police

The district police here on Friday said that those responsible for sending out notices to a dead man and elderly people over violent anti-CAA protests will be punished. After violent protests on December 20, Firozabad police sent out notice...

NPP tells its members not to speak on CAA without permission

Meghalayas ruling National Peoples Party has issued a diktat to its members not to make any official comment on the political and social impact of the Citizenship Amendment law without the permission of the top party leadership, a senior NP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020