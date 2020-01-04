Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manage expenses of your next international travel with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

The advent of a new year comes with a new travel wish list to fulfil. With over 12 long weekends, you can explore several destinations in 2020. Planning every expense involved in your trip in advance can be an important step towards seamless travel experience.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 14:21 IST
Manage expenses of your next international travel with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The advent of a new year comes with a new travel wish list to fulfil. With over 12 long weekends, you can explore several destinations in 2020. Planning every expense involved in your trip in advance can be an important step towards seamless travel experience. While food, transportation, accommodation and recreational activities account for the lion's share of travel expenses, staying financially prepared for any ad-hoc need can be a prudent measure.

Visiting new destinations abroad for holidays is already a popular trend in India; and research indicates that over the last decade, the Indian outbound numbers have been rising at an average rate of over 10 per cent/annum. That said an international vacation comes with a bigger price tag. Without burning your savings or compromising on any plans, you can finance your next travel with solutions like the Personal Loan for Travel offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited.

Avail a sizeable amount with minimal documentation and receive an approval within five minutes, so that you can dedicate most of your time planning the trip. Features like the Flexi loan facility make it possible for you to address last-minute plans and unforeseen expenses. Read on to find out how a reliable, feature-rich personal loan can help you fulfil all your travel needs:

Get access to substantial, collateral-free financing Whether your plan is to travel with your entire family or go solo, a hassle-free financing solution can go a long way in making your vacation enjoyable. The Bajaj Finserv Travel loan is unsecured, which means you do not have to worry about pledging collateral for availing this loan. What's more, you can obtain funds up to Rs 25 lakh. You can use the amount to manage large expenses such as hotel stay, flight bookings, and sightseeing costs.

Borrow on the go with Flexi loan Despite thorough planning, estimating all the expenses involved can be difficult. For instance, you may have to reschedule your flight or may encounter a medical emergency. Such expenses can be conveniently managed with the Flexi personal loan. Here, you can withdraw from the sanction as and when the need arises, without having to make multiple applications. Further, you pay interest only on the amount utilized. This facility can help you reduce your EMIs by up to 45 per cent.

Fulfil simple eligibility criteria Stringent loan eligibility criteria can lead to application rejection, which can be dissatisfying. To ensure you don't face any such experience, Bajaj Finserv offers personal loan with easy-to-meet eligibility criteria. To qualify, you must be:

* Aged between 23 and 55 years * A residing citizen of India

* Employed at a public or private company * Earning the minimum salary as per the city of residence

Enjoy easy application and quick disbursal An easy and simple application process can complement your last-minute holiday plans. Bajaj Finserv has a straightforward application procedure in which you fill a simple application form and submit basic documents. You can get approval in five minutes and same-day disbursal. This way you can rest assured about the loan acquisition formalities and plan your travel itinerary at ease.

Access loan account from anywhere, anytime The online loan account management makes it easy to keep track of your loan details while you are travelling. You can view statements, pay your EMIs, and even part-prepay or foreclose your loan amount from anywhere, at any time. In fact, when you opt for a Flexi personal loan, you can even request the release of a share of funds sanctioned to you online, without filing any extra paperwork.

Besides all these benefits, you can spread out your EMIs over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. This way, you can select a tenor that suits your repayment capacity the best. To get access to funds quicker, remember to check your pre-approved loan offer from Bajaj Finserv and unlock a customised deal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne hits record heights in 'special' summer

Steve Smith has set some pretty lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagnes exploits in the five home tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturd...

Sikh protesters outside Pakistan embassy, say attack on place of worship will not be tolerated

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC and Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest over the recent mob attack on one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan. The protesters, with placards in their hands, rais...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in En...

Om Birla to address Haryana Assembly on Jan 22

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the training session of MLAs in Haryana Assembly on January 22. The upcoming session of Haryana Assembly will begin on January 20 and will continue till January 22, informed Chief Ministers Office.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020