Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crude and gold extend gains, stocks sink on fear of US-Iran war

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:46 IST
Crude and gold extend gains, stocks sink on fear of US-Iran war

Oil prices surged, gold hit a more than six-year high and equities tumbled Monday after the US assassination of a top Iranian general last week fanned fears of a major conflict in the Middle East. Donald Trump warned of a "major retaliation" against Tehran after it threatened revenge for the killing Friday of commander Qasem Soleimani, which shocked world markets and sparking a sell-off in stocks and a spike in crude.

Iran announced on Sunday a further rollback of its commitments to its nuclear accord, while Iraq's parliament demanded the departure of American troops from the country as fallout from the attack spreads. The crisis has jolted investors, who had been in an upbeat mood as China and the US prepare to sign their mini trade deal next week, while data indicate a slight improvement in the global economy.

Both main crude contracts were up more than two percent in early Asian trade, with Brent above $70 for the first time since September when attacks on two Saudi Arabian facilities briefly halved output by the world's top producer. White facing criticism for the actions and calls to dial down the tension, the US president was in combative mood, saying the White House had dozens of sites lined up for strikes in case of retaliation by Iran, adding that he did not need Congressional approval even for a "disproportionate" hit.

"Geopolitical tensions look like remaining elevated in coming days, so lending support to oil prices and keeping risk asset markets on the defensive," said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank. Safe-haven assets popular in times of turmoil were also on the rise, with gold at highs not seen since mid-2013, while the Japanese yen was at a three-month high against the dollar.

Equity markets tracked losses on Wall Street, where the three main indexes fell from record highs, while all seven bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council states finished sharply down, with some fearing Iranian revenge attacks on US assets or troops. Some of the GCC members, including Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, are home to major US military bases, while there are also hundreds of troops in Saudi Arabia.

The losses on equity markets extended into Asia, with Tokyo down two percent by the break as dealers returned for the first time since the new year break. Hong Kong lost 0.7 percent and Sydney was off 0.4 percent. Singapore fell 0.5 percent, Seoul shed one percent, Taipei lost more than one percent and Manila dived 1.7 percent, with Jakarta down 0.7 percent.

However, Shanghai rose 0.3 percent as investors cheered authorities' pledge at the weekend to support China's troubled banking sector and small businesses in the face of a growing debt mountain. Friday's attack sent shockwaves through global markets, which had been enjoying a healthy run of gains in the wake of the China-US trade deal, which eased tensions between the economic powers.

Looser central bank monetary policy, improving economic data and easing concerns about a possible no-deal Brexit had also lent support. "Everyone got comfortable in that fact that the truce in the trade war had come through and the outlook for 2020 looked a little bit better and then we had another geopolitical reminder come through," Peter Dragicevich, a market strategist at Suncorp Group Financial, said.

Brent Crude: UP 2.4 percent at $70.24 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.2 percent at $64.42 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.0 percent at 23,173.35 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7 percent at 28,251.31 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,094.18 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.97 yen from 108.11 yen at 2200 GMT Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3078 from $1.3074 Euro/pound: UP at 85.36 pence from 85.29 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1163 from $1.1155

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 percent at 28,634.88 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,622.40 (close)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Situation grim in university, says student leaving JNU campus

A day after violent attacks by unidentified goons left many students and teachers injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, students were seen leaving the campus amid a tense atmosphere. A student of JNU who was leaving the campus on Mond...

Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor- drama for 'Joker'

The 77th edition of Golden Globes didnt throw a surprise in the Best Actor for a Motion Picture - Drama category, as it was already predicted that Joaquin Phoenix will take home the coveted award for Joker. But the competition was indeed a ...

Slain Iranian commander's daughter says U.S. faces "dark day"

The daughter of the slain commander of Irans Quds Force told a huge crowd on Monday at his funeral ceremony in Tehran that the United States and its ally Israel faced a dark day for his death.Crazy Trump, dont think that everything is over ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil soar, shares slip as U.S. and Iran rattle sabres

Tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States pushed an index of Asian shares off an 18-month high on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold near a seven-year high, and oil jumped to four-mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020