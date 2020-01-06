Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 3 lakh cr in two days of mkt fall
Investors wealth tumbled by a whopping Rs 3.11 lakh crore in two successive sessions of decline in the equity market following escalation in tensions in the Middle East. Equity markets have been falling for second day in a row, with the 30-share key BSE index plummeting 679.85 points to a low of 40,784.76 on Monday.
The Sensex had ended 162.03 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 41,464.61 on Friday as well. Led by the weakness in equities in the last two trading sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs 3,11,234.47 crore to Rs 1,54,15,637.95 crore in late morning trade.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed "major retaliation" if Iran tries to avenge the killing of its key military commander Qasem Soleimani. Following the news, Brent crude futures surged nearly 3 per cent to USD 70.59.
From the 30-share pack, 29 stocks were trading with losses led by Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qasem Soleimani
- Sensex
- Middle East
- BSE
- Iran
- Donald Trump
- Bajaj Finance
- SBI
- HDFC
- India
- Maruti Suzuki
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Jr to embark on book tour to engage with Indian-Americans
GNPA, NPA expected to come down by March 31: SBI Chairman
In a big relief to exporters, SBI withdraws e-BRC charges
What makes the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit a top investment for 2020, lending and investment
Disney cuts lesbian kiss from 'Star Wars' in Singapore