US STOCKS-Alphabet, Amazon keep S&P afloat as Middle East tensions persist

  Updated: 06-01-2020 22:46 IST
  Created: 06-01-2020 22:46 IST
Gains in Amazon and Alphabet helped New York's S&P 500 stock index recoup early losses on Monday sparked by rising tensions in the Middle East. After opening about half a percent lower, the benchmark index was trading nearly flat by late morning trading, helped by high-growth names such as Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc , Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc.

Alphabet rose 2.3% after Pivotal Research upgraded the stock to "buy", while Salesforce.com Inc gained 2.9% after RBC named the business software provider as its "top pick". After ending 2019 on a strong note, Wall Street's main indexes came off record highs as Friday's U.S. airstrike in Baghdad raised the threat of a new conflagration in the Middle East.

"The best way to describe it (Monday's market move) would be tentative, because the markets are down very modestly given the geopolitical turmoil," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin. "Historically these type of things don't cause long-term impact on the market, but it depends on how severe it gets and how long it lasts."

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 48.26 points, or 0.17%, at 28,586.62, the S&P 500 was down 0.93 points, or 0.03%, at 3,233.92 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 15.41 points, or 0.17%, at 9,036.18. Investors sold some of 2019's star performers including chipmakers. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, which surged about 60% last year, was down 1%.

Big lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley, were down between 0.2% and 0.6%, as U.S. Treasury yields fell. Boeing Co fell 0.7%. A Wall Street Journal report said the planemaker was considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet.

Among the few bright spots, the energy index rose 0.4% as Brent crude futures topped $70 per barrel after Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq if U.S. troops were forced to withdraw from the country. The communication services index was the top gainer among the major S&P subsectors, up 0.8%, lifted by Alphabet.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 22 new lows.

