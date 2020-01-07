Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Buxa Bird Festival' begins in West Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalpaiguri
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 12:34 IST
'Buxa Bird Festival' begins in West Bengal

The fourth 'Buxa Bird Festival' has begun in Buxa National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said. Over 50 birdwatchers from across the country and abroad have registered for the 2020 edition of the four-day festival that began on Monday, Ujjwal Ghosh, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), north Bengal said.

"More than 300 rare species including the Great Hornbill, Sultan Tit and Greater Spotted Eagle visit the national park during this period," Ghosh said. Bird enthusiasts watch and click photographs of the migratory birds that come from colder regions in the northern hemisphere.

"I am excited to watch and click photographs of rare avian species. Buxa is a heaven for bird enthusiasts," Debashish Haldar, a birdwatcher from Hooghly district said. PTI CORR ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown passKyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 i...

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager who says she was coerced into retracting an accusation she was gang-raped was given a suspended jail sentence by a Cyprus court on Tuesday.The case has drawn a rare rebuke from Britain and uproar from rights groups concer...

Iran designates US forces 'terrorists' for killing general

Tehran, Jan 7 AFP Irans parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all US forces terrorists over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike last week. Qasem Soleimani, the popular head of the Revolutionary Guards fo...

UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air's December capacity down, boosting earnings

Norwegian Air cut its capacity for a third consecutive month in December, removing loss-making routes as part of its plan to regain profitability, the budget carriers traffic data showed on Tuesday.Norwegian has shaken up the transatlantic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020