Left Menu
Development News Edition

US prohibits flights over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:33 IST
US prohibits flights over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The US aviation authority has prohibited its civil flight operators from using the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf, hours after Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two American bases in response to the killing of its General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike. Iran has launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 pm on January 7 targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq.

Tensions between Tehran and the US escalated after the killing of Soleimani, commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, in a US drone strike, which was ordered by President Donald Trump, on Friday when he was leaving the Baghdad International Airport. The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force. Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei vowed revenge against the killing of his general, saying "severe revenge awaits the criminals" behind the attack.

In a notification issued Tuesday night, the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) prohibited American civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. FAA said that it has issued notices to airmen outlining flight restrictions that prohibits US civil aviation operators from flying in that airspace.

The aviation authority said it will continue to closely monitor events in the Middle East and that it is coordinating with its national security partners. Earlier, President Donald Trump said that the US was prepared for any attack by Iran and justified his decision to kill Soleimani, saying, "Well, number one, I knew the past. His past was horrible."

"He (Soleimani) was a terrorist. He was so designated by President Obama, as you know, and he wasn't even supposed to be outside of his own country." Soleimani's killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiraling tensions between Iran and the US, already hit by serious differences over Tehran's ambitious nuclear program.

Soleimani was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran behind the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, reported directly to Ayatollah Khamenei and he was hailed as a heroic national figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Verhaeghe hat trick highlights Lightning rout of Canucks

Six different players scored in Tampa Bays six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goa...

Iranian official: All on board Ukrainian plane killed

Tehran, Jan 8 AP A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airpor...

India advises its nationals to 'avoid non-essential travel to Iraq'

Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation...

DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

The DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020