Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone yields fall after Iran strikes U.S. bases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:53 IST
Euro zone yields fall after Iran strikes U.S. bases

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Wednesday as investors sought safety following Iranian missile strikes on U.S. forces in Iraq, although the drop in yields was contained by a large supply of new bonds arriving this week.

Iran launched missiles at two bases in Iraq early on Wednesday, retaliating for the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander last week and stoked fears of a new Middle East war. Equity markets fell, the price of gold rose and U.S. Treasury yields dropped, with the 10-year bond yield down around 4 basis points. In the euro zone, the moves downwards in government bond yields were limited.

"Supply should dominate over geopolitics with Iran's missile attacks not triggering a larger escalation," Commerzbank analysts said, noting that investors were still "keen to put money to work". Germany is set to raise 5 billion euros in 10-year debt and while France will come to the market on Thursday, Mizuho noted. A clutch of other countries are also raising funds in the first full week of euro zone trading in 2020.

"Given the strength of rates in the current risk-off environment, the market shouldn’t have too much problem taking down the (German) bond, though the large size might put it under some pressure given the other safe-haven supply coming in the week," Mizuho analysts said. By 0800 GMT, the 10-year German government bond yield was down close to 2 basis points to -0.297%. Yields in other core bond markets, such as in France, were down about the same. Italian yields were 1 to 2 basis points lower across maturities.

Upcoming data of interest for bond investors include a final reading on euro zone consumer confidence due at 1000 GMT and the ADP National Employment numbers in the United States. Euro zone economic data have been improving in recent weeks, which has helped lift euro zone yields, many of which remain stuck in negative territory. Offsetting that has been the geopolitical tensions in the United States.

The 10-year German yield had gained to as high as -0.157% on Jan. 2, a seven-month high, before the U.S. killing of the Iranian commander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Outgunned, Iran invests in means to indirectly confront superpower enemy

Irans launching of more than a dozen missiles at American-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday came after years of preparing for a confrontation with its superpower foe, whose forces are vastly larger and more advanced. The Gulf country has more...

Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP govt over ABVP, NSUI clash in Ahmedabad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed BJP government for the clash that broke out between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad, stating that the video of the violence clearly shows that ABVP members were beatin...

UPDATE 1-China calls for restraint after Iran retaliates against U.S. forces

China urged the United States and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve their dispute via dialogue, after Tehran launched missile strikes against U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack that killed a senior Iranian g...

Pompeo briefs Kurdish leader about Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday local time held a telephonic conversation with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani over the missile attacks by Iran targetting two US bases in Iraq and both agreed to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020