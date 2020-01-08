Left Menu
Körber to Shape Supply Chain of the Future in Latin America With Majority Stake Investment in Otimis

The "nofollow" >Körber Group continues to invest in its "nofollow" >Business Area Logistics Systems, acquiring a majority stake in Brazil-based "nofollow" >Otimis Ltda. The supply chain management software and consulting company grows and strengthens warehousing and logistics operations for customers across the globe.The acquisition became effective as of December 18, 2019.

In light of advances in technology and digitization of supply chain processes, companies are looking for supply chain technology partners that can service them on a global basis. To address this market demand for global providers, Körber Logistics Systems has extended its service and support capabilities into Latin America with addition of Otimis. Otimis extends Körber's existing customer service capabilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Otimis has been an implementation partner and reseller of the supply chain management solutions of "nofollow" >Körber Logistics' company "nofollow" >HighJump since 2004. By joining Körber, Otimis now has access to a complete portfolio of supply chain technologies including supply chain management software, industrial voice solutions, autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) and material handling automation.

Otimis has locations in Blumenau and São Paulo, Brazil and Santiago, Chile, with plans for expansion in Mexico. This follows Körber's recent acquisition of "nofollow" >the majority stake in the Cohesio Group, the leading integrator of voice-directed and AMR solutions for logistics in APAC.

"This is a further component of our successful internationalization strategy," says Stephan Seifert, Chairman of the Executive Board of Körber AG. "With Otimis, we have an ideal basis for further growth in Latin America and for offering our customers market-leading logistics solutions."

"The trusted and successful cooperation that has grown over the years between HighJump and Otimis has encouraged us to take the next step - bringing Otimis under the Körber umbrella," adds Dirk Hejnal, CEO of the Business Area Logistics Systems. "Essentially a beachhead in the region, the addition of Otimis to Körber Logistics empowers us, along with companies worldwide, with another means to think globally, while executing locally."

Hélcio Lenz, founder and CEO of Otimis, says: "Our local roots coupled with the strength of the global Körber network are ideal prerequisites for sustainable growth for us and our customers. The entire Otimis team and I look forward to being part of Körber and shaping the supply chain of the future together."

About Körber

Körber AG is the holding company of an international technology group with around 10,000 employees worldwide. The Group unites technologically leading companies with more than 100 production, service and sales locations. Körber combines the advantages of a globally represented organization with the strengths of highly specialized and flexible medium-sized companies that offer their customers solutions, products and services in the Business Areas Körber Digital, Logistics Systems, Pharma Systems, Tissue and Tobacco.

About Körber Logistics Systems

The Business Area Logistics Systems is a leading provider of fully integrated applications for optimizing complex internal and external logistics processes. Under the Körber Logistics

umbrella brand, this Business Area supplies digitized solutions for smart factories (production logistics), warehouses, distribution centers, e-commerce, and the controlling of entire supply chains. The umbrella brand unites the companies Aberle and Consoveyo (systems integration), Langhammer and Riantics (product solutions), as well as Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, DMLogic, HighJump, Inconso and Voiteq (software) in three Business Units. These offer a comprehensive range of products and services encompassing everything from systems integration to warehousing, palletizing, depalletizing, materials handling technology, and software.

About Otimis Ltda.

Otimis Ltda., headquartered in Blumenau, Brazil, provides some of the world-leading supply chain management software, with highly specialized services and support for greater adherence and efficiency to the tools offered to the market. As a long-term partner of HighJump, a Körber Logistics Business Unit Software company, Otimis is known for cloud and on-premise warehouse management systems (WMS) and other solutions to enhance and automate fulfillment in today's complex supply chain landscape.

Further information on "nofollow" >www.koerber.com/en, "nofollow" >www.koerber-logistics.com and "nofollow" >www.otimis.com/en.

Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061022/Korber_Otimis_Warehousing_Logistics_Operations.jpg

Contact partners:

Matthias Mezele
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
Körber AG
Tel.: +49-40-211-07-364
Mob.: +49-173-75-19-148
E-mail: "nofollow" >matthias.mezele@koerber.de

Jörg Hermes
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
Körber AG
Tel.: +49-40-211-07-236
Mob.: +49-172-18-17-651
E-mail: "nofollow" >joerg.hermes@koerber.de

Daniele Heinig
Marketing Analyst
Otimis Ltda.
Otimis Ltda.
Tel.: +55-47-3036-7800
Mob.: +55-47-99158-9061
E-mail: "nofollow" >daniele.heinig@otimis.com

