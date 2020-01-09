Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-John Lewis weak Christmas puts staff bonus under threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:12 IST
UPDATE 1-John Lewis weak Christmas puts staff bonus under threat
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's John Lewis Partnership forecast "significantly" lower profits for its 2019 financial year after Christmas sales fell, raising the prospect that it might not pay staff an annual bonus.

John Lewis Partnership, which runs the eponymous department stores business and up-market supermarket Waitrose, is an employee-owned business that usually rewards staff with an annual payout equivalent to a percentage of their salary. The last time the Partnership did not pay a bonus was in 1953.

Like rival department stores, John Lewis has been under pressure for some time, and in 2018-19 it reported a 45% drop in profit, hurt by weak demand and rising costs. The company said on Thursday that profit before exceptionals will be significantly lower for the current 2019-20 year and, as such, the board would decide in February whether it is "prudent" to pay staff a bonus.

John Lewis's leadership will also change in February when Sharon White, former head of media and telecoms regulator Ofcom, is due to succeed incumbent Charlie Mayfield. The company announced on Thursday that Paula Nickolds, managing director of the department stores, would also leave in February. Gross sales across the group fell 1.8% over the seven-week Christmas period to Jan.4, with department store sales down 2% on an underlying basis, while Waitrose sales rose 0.4% on the same basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-British royal family hurt and disappointed by Harry and Meghan announcement

Britains royal family was hurt and disappointed by the shock announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will step back from their senior roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said. Harry and Meghans anno...

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 9.0.10 OTA for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T flagship smartphones with improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for December 2019.The Over-the-Air OTA update is be...

Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes 406 km southwest of Anadyr, Russia

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck on Thursday 406 kilometers 252 miles southwest of Anadyr, Chukotka in Russias the Far East....

Pop singer Justin Bieber diagnosed with Lyme disease

Pop singer Justin Bieber on Thursday revealed that he has been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease which is a bacterial infection carried by ticks. The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to share his health update with his fans.While a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020