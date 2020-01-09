Left Menu
REC Group asserts premium quality dominance by launching its ProTrust Warranty

International pioneering solar energy company REC Group has unveiled its phenomenal ProTrust Warranty for its solar modules, exclusively offered by certified REC Solar Professional installers.

REC ProTrust Warranty. Image Credit: ANI

Munich [Germany], Jan 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): International pioneering solar energy company REC Group has unveiled its phenomenal ProTrust Warranty for its solar modules, exclusively offered by certified REC Solar Professional installers. The REC ProTrust Warranty includes a 25-year product warranty, 25-year performance warranty and up to 25-year labour warranty by REC Certified Solar Professionals.

Through its superior quality standards and impeccable reliability, REC provides an outstanding warranty package to its customers. With the triple 25-year warranty, REC customers are given peace of mind around their PV installation and the generated clean energy and financial savings for a generation or longer. In more detail, the REC ProTrust Warranty encompasses:

Product warranty: Covers panel defects, be they material flaws and assembly faults, according to the product warranty conditions and safeguards superior panel quality for 25 years. Performance warranty: Ensures that REC panels perform exactly as expected to, maintaining their premium power output every year for 25 years and is applicable to all products currently in production

Labour warranty: In the event that the panel needs to be serviced by a REC Certified Solar Professional installer, REC will pay a fix labour fee to cover the cost of repair or replacement of the panels or will refund the defective panels for 25 years for installations up to 25 KW and for 10 years for installations between 25-500 KW, subject to further conditions. Across the globe, customers value the unique quality, reliability and service when it comes to REC's products. "Solar's most trusted" is more than a slogan - it is a promise which all REC employees endeavour to live up to every day.

The company boasts the lowest claims rate in the industry: From more than four million REC panels manufactured each year, fewer than 400 return from the field. This gives REC the freedom to grant supreme warranty conditions to its customers. REC's standard warranty provides all products with a 20-year product and 25-year performance warranty. "Our product, performance and labour guarantee builds on the impeccable quality of REC products to create a gold-standard warranty package for our customers," said Steve O'Neil, CEO of REC Group, underlining the company's dedication to first-class quality and increasing economic security for its customers as the driving force behind the new warranty deal,

"REC's commitment to innovation and producing the highest quality PV modules with near-zero failure rates means that homeowners and businesses enjoy greater economic security and energy autonomy. We are dedicated to empowering as many people as possible with clean solar energy via our reliable premium products," added O'Neil. A solar installation using high-end products and completed by a REC certified installer can save homeowners and business considerable amounts on their power bill over many years.

In the US, 20-year electricity savings from solar can be significant, ranging from the low end of USD 10,000 to almost USD 30, 000. With the ProTrust Warranty, owners of REC modules can rest assured that their panels will continue to produce clean, green energy, for decades into the future, and that they will enjoy substantial financial savings.

REC Group's game-changing REC Alpha Series with over 20 per cent more power than conventional panels is an important milestone in solar technology. Their revolutionary design offers industry-beating power of up to 380 watt-peak in a 60-cell format, allowing for maximized savings for rooftop owners. With the Alpha Series, REC Group is leading the shift to a cleaner and greener future.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

