Japan and Morocco sign convention for elimination of double taxation

On January 8 (same day local time), "Convention between Japan and the Kingdom of Morocco for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance (hereinafter referred to as the Convention) (English (PDF)/Japanese (PDF)) was signed in Rabat, Morocco by Mr. SUZUKI Keisuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan and H.E. Mr. Mohcine JAZOULI, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco.

For the purpose of eliminating double taxation arising between the two countries, this Convention clarifies the scope of taxable income in the two countries. In addition, this Convention will enable the tax authorities of the two countries to consult each other on taxation not in accordance with the provisions of this Convention, to exchange information concerning tax matters and to mutually lend assistance in the collection of tax claims. It is expected that, while eliminating double taxation and preventing international tax evasion and tax avoidance, this Convention promotes further mutual investments and economic exchanges between the two countries. At the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), which was held in August 2019, Prime Minister Abe announced Japan will put forth every possible effort so that Japanese private investment in Africa, which was worth $20 billion over the past three years, will further (PDF). This Convention is expected to materialize this announcement, achieve closer economic relations between two countries and increase Japan's investment in Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.