High Seas Tensions as U.S. Coast Guard Targets Venezuelan Oil Tanker

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a Venezuelan oil tanker in international waters under a judicial seizure order. Sanctions have been imposed on these ships, impacting global oil prices. Analysts suggest this could escalate geopolitical tensions, particularly affecting logistics and the shadow fleet moving oil from sanctioned regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:38 IST
The U.S. Coast Guard is once again setting its sights on an oil tanker operating in international waters off the coast of Venezuela. This would mark the third such pursuit in less than a week, highlighting increasing efforts to curb sanctioned shipping activities deemed illegal under international regulations.

According to U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity, the tanker is part of a dark fleet evading sanctions. The vessel, reportedly flying a false flag, is subject to a judicial seizure order although has not yet been boarded. The White House has remained silent on the matter since President Donald Trump announced a broader campaign targeting Venezuelan shipping.

Economic implications are already being felt. While U.S. consumers may avoid oil price hikes, global markets might not fare as well. Analysts predict geopolitical risks and potential European involvement in detainments could destabilize logistics further, affecting oil output from countries like Venezuela, Russia, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

