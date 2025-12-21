Jammu's Paddy Procurement Boom: Record Highs in Kharif Marketing Season
Paddy procurement in Jammu has reached a historic high of 4.47 lakh quintals this Kharif season, surpassing previous records. The surge benefits 6,130 farmers, with a total MSP of Rs 106.48 crore distributed via Direct Benefit Transfer. The region maintains 24 operational mandis for efficient procurement.
Paddy procurement in the Jammu region has soared to a record 4.47 lakh quintals during the current Kharif marketing season, marking the highest ever in the area, according to an official statement on Sunday.
This achievement surpasses the previous peak of 4.05 lakh quintals recorded during the 2021–22 season, highlighting increased farmer participation and comprehensive minimum support price (MSP) coverage.
The ongoing procurement season, set to continue until December 31, has benefitted 6,130 farmers with MSP payments totaling Rs 106.48 crore, distributed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
