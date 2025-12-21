Jammu's Paddy Procurement Boom: Record Highs in Kharif Marketing Season

Paddy procurement in the Jammu region has soared to a record 4.47 lakh quintals during the current Kharif marketing season, marking the highest ever in the area, according to an official statement on Sunday.

This achievement surpasses the previous peak of 4.05 lakh quintals recorded during the 2021–22 season, highlighting increased farmer participation and comprehensive minimum support price (MSP) coverage.

The ongoing procurement season, set to continue until December 31, has benefitted 6,130 farmers with MSP payments totaling Rs 106.48 crore, distributed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

(With inputs from agencies.)