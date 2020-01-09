US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record high on trade optimism, FAANG rally
U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood.
The biggest boost to the main indexes were the FAANG group of stocks - Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc - after bullish brokerage comments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.88 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 28,851.97. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.40%, at 3,266.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 73.03 points, or 0.80%, to 9,202.27 at the opening bell.
