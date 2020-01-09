Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi says fundamentals of Indian economy strong, has capacity to bounce back

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:22 IST
PM Modi says fundamentals of Indian economy strong, has capacity to bounce back

Unfazed by projections of GDP growth slowing to an 11-year low in the current fiscal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and it has the capacity to bounce back. Modi, who seems to have taken charge of the efforts to revive the economy, has over the past few days held as many as 12 brainstorming meetings with different stakeholders over various issues affecting the economy and to thrash out appropriate policy interventions in the upcoming Budget.

The Prime Minister met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts on Thursday at Niti Aayog, and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024. After the meeting, Modi tweeted: "Unwavering in our commitment to become a five trillion dollar economy!"

"Today, had in-depth consultations with economists, business leaders and policy experts from various fields on diverse range of subjects. Such synergy augurs well for national progress," he said in the tweet. He has been devoting a considerable amount of time in personally overseeing the policy matrix aimed at engineering a quick turnaround of the Indian economy, which is estimated to grow at 5 per cent in 2019-20, significantly lower than 6.8 per cent growth rate last fiscal and the lowest pace of GDP growth for a full financial year since the global financial crisis in 2008-09.

"We must all work together and start to think like a nation," an official press statement quoted him as saying at the meeting. At the pre-Budget meeting at Niti Aayog, Modi called for a focussed effort from all stakeholders in order to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy, the statement said.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that the two-hour open discussion has brought to the forefront the experience of people on the ground and those working in their respective fields. This, he said, would enhance the synergy between policymakers and various stakeholders.

The idea of USD 5 trillion economy is not a sudden development and is based on a deep understanding of the strengths of the country. "The strong absorbent capacity of the Indian economy shows the strength of basic fundamentals of the Indian economy and its capacity to bounce back," he said adding sectors like tourism, urban development, infrastructure, and agri-based industry have a great potential to taking forward the economy and for employment generation.

He said open discussions and brainstorming in such forums lead to a healthy debate and understanding of the issues. This would also foster a positive mood and "can do" spirit in the society, he said.

According to sources, the participants urged the government to focus on credit expansion, exports growth, governance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), increasing consumption and job creation. As many as 40 experts and economists attended the meeting. Modi assured them that he would act on suggestions that can be implemented in the short-term and also consider long-term suggestions in due course as these require structural reforms.

In a tweet, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the meeting "discussed a wide range of issues relating to economic growth, startups & innovation." The high-profile meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal besides Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and other senior officials of the think-tank.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, too was present at the meeting. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present, as she was holding pre-Budget meetings with party workers at BJP headquarters.

The Niti Aayog meeting assumes significance as the government is in the process of formulating Budget proposals for 2020-21. The government's focus will be on accelerating economic growth, which is estimated to slip to an 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20. The prime minister on Monday interacted with top business tycoons to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

Among others, the Niti Aayog meeting was attended by NIPFP economist Ila Patnaik, former chief economic advisor Shankar Acharya, IGIDR Professor R Nagraj, KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta, MakeMyTrip CEO Deep Kalra, Dabur India chief Mohit Malhotra, Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and CRISIL MD and CEO Ashu Suyash. Sitharaman will be presenting her second Union Budget on February 1.

A key factor driving the sharp slowdown in Indian economy is the manufacturing sector slump. In response to the slowdown, the Reserve Bank has eased policy rates significantly during 2019, with a series of rate cuts since February 2019, while the government announced a large reduction in corporate tax rates in September in order to help boost new investment spending.

The February 1 Budget is widely expected to unveil more measures to boost growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cyrus' strike hand Bagan 1-0 win over Indian Arrows

Daniel Cyrus first-half strike helped Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan beat Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in a Hero I-League match here on Thursday. Cyrus scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute.Kibu Vicuna stuck to his winning fo...

New mass protests in France as pension dispute grinds

Paris, Jan 9 AFP Protestors poured into streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass demonstrations against a pensions overhaul that critics say would require millions of people to push back retirement. Unions are demanding the gove...

PIL in HC over Bihar govt's missive to schools on taking part

A missive by the Nitish Kumar government to schools across Bihar for ensuring participation of teachers and students in the proposed human chain next week has been challenged before the Patna High Court in two PILs claiming that it violates...

Wrongfully convicted Georgia man freed after 17 years

A Georgia man has been released from prison after spending more than a third of his life incarcerated for a crime he didnt commit. Kerry Robinson, 44, walked out of a South Georgia prison Wednesday after 17 years behind bars and hugged his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020