Development News Edition

Bollywood Actress Pooja Hegde Teams up With Leading Pet Food Brand Drools for a Food Donation Drive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:23 IST
The Event saw 1 Year worth pet food being donated to the World for All Canine Care Center In Mumbai

MUMBAI, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drools, India's leading dogs and cats nutrition brand, with over 36 years of experience in nutrition and 6000 crores of revenue, welcomed 2020 with a noteworthy initiative for animal welfare in India. The brand collaborated with popular Bollywood sensation Pooja Hegde, an animal lover and pet parent herself to donate one years' worth of food for strays. At an event on 9th January, 2020, the donation drive took place at World For All Canine Care Center in Mumbai, where the food for dogs and cats were donated to the center.

Drools announced that through this drive they will be donating 6 months' worth of food supplies for homeless strays. The other 6 months was donated by the actress Pooja Hegde herself.

Drools, which is a part of the IB Group, is known for its best quality nutrition and healthy diet for cats and dogs. The IB Group runs a diversified and well-integrated business comprising of the poultry, FMCG, diary, livestock feed, solvent, specialized pet food and hospitality segments and comes with an 36 years of experience in animal nutrition. They have a strong commitment to give back to society and undertake a lot of socio-economic initiatives.

Over the years, Drools has constantly made efforts to work towards the best interest of animals and has taken up the cause of animal welfare through its various initiatives. Millions of homeless strays who go hungry day after day will benefit from this drive and Drools has deemed it as a perfect way to start 2020.

The brand often enlists the support of celebrities who have a huge and positive influence on the populace to spread awareness about quality pet nutrition. Celebrities like Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez represent Drools from time to time, for their various products and initiatives. For this donation drive, Pooja Hegde was taken onboard owing to her immense love for animals and concern she has for the cause of their welfare. Pooja has made her mark in the industry with superhit films like Houseful 4, Mohenjodaro and has her very own pet dog, Bruno.

Commenting on her participation in the food donation drive, actress Pooja Hegde commented, "It was such a great experience in interacting with the strays and I am happy for being able to make a difference to their lives. These animals are innocent and often prey to circumstances not in their control. It is great that brands like Drools and shelters come forward to care for them and if I am able to collaborate with them on any initiative like this; it will always be a pleasure."

Drools feeds over 65 lakh dogs and 6 lakh cats every day. The brand is also a part of other CSR activities like rural empowerment and also provides free education for 5000 students. Drools has over 36 years of experience in the nutrition space and over 6000 crores of revenue.

Mr. Fahim Sultan, Managing Director at Drools said, "We at Drools promise to deliver the best pet food. Our aim is to encourage people and help strays live a happier and healthier life and this drive is one of our steps in that direction. I am glad this was a successful drive and we will continue to expand our efforts for similar initiatives which uphold animal welfare and care."

This initiative is the perfect way to encourage the people to adopt more pets and participate in similar activates in the future.

About Drools:

Drools was started in the year 2010 and today is the second largest food industry in the fed food industry. With the combination of vitamins, essential amino acids, minerals, antioxidants and other important ingredients Drools provides a complete and balanced food to the pets. Drools contain real chicken and no by products in the food and it is the only pet food company that makes cat food in India. Drools was formulated after an intensive research by the experienced nutritionists and veterinarians from US and it goes through rigorous testing where it meets all the obligatory quality standards.

For more information, visit- Facebook and Instagram

PWR

PWR

