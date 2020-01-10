Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys Q3 net up 23.7% at Rs 4466 cr; raises FY20 revenue outlook to 10-10.5%

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:36 IST
Infosys Q3 net up 23.7% at Rs 4466 cr; raises FY20 revenue outlook to 10-10.5%

Country's second-largest IT services major Infosys on Friday reported a 23.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the December quarter, which the company executives called satisfactory. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,610 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue grew 7.9 per cent to Rs 23,092 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21,400 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. The company has raised its revenue outlook for FY2019-20 in constant currency to 10-10.5 per cent, from its topline guidance of 9-10 per cent given in October.

"We were able to clearly see this quarter that in our Q4 we have the support from our clients to raise the guidance, so there's no one sort of element (behind the growth)," the company CEO, Salil Parekh, said at a press conference. Asserting that several of the company’s segments growing in double digit, Parekh projected the end of the current fiscal on a promising note for the company.

"Q3 results further underscore that we remain steadfast in our journey of sustained client relevance and deepening engagement with them, as they partner with us in navigating their next in the digital transformation era," he said. He added that this has translated into double digit growth year-to-date, leading to an increase in revenue guidance, accompanied by expanding operating margins.

Infosys COO Pravin Rao said large deal wins continue to be robust with growth of 56 per cent so far this year. "We had a further reduction in attrition, demonstrating the results of our continued efforts towards strengthening employee engagement and value proposition," he added. In US dollars, Infosys net profit grew 24.8 per cent to USD 627 million in the December quarter, while revenues rose 8.6 per cent to USD 3.24 billion.

Its total headcount stood at 2,43,454 at the end of December 2019 with an addition of 6,968 people. The attrition rate was at 19.6 per cent. Regarding sluggishness in the banking and retail sector, Rao said it was in Europe due to the Brexit. The company saw growth in its business in North America, he added.

"After a long time we saw some growth this quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis for the year. Obviously it's been a pretty tough year for it (banking). In retail, we will see some growth in the coming quarters. In a separate statement, Infosys said its board's audit committee has completed the independent probe into the anonymous whistleblower allegations and found "no evidence" of financial impropriety or executive misconduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board TDB will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 20...

Industrial output grows 1.8 per cent in November last year

The Index of Industrial Production IIP recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative growth for April-November 2019 over the corresponding period l...

Hong Kong issues travel warning on Iran after escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions

Hong Kong warned its residents on Friday to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, days after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander. Issuing a red ale...

Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20s

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became Indias highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 series against Sri Lanka here. Bumrah has now 53 T20 wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020