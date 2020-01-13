Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Auto industry cautious as China starts 2020 with forecast of a 2% sales decline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:58 IST
UPDATE 3-Auto industry cautious as China starts 2020 with forecast of a 2% sales decline

Automakers in China need to get used to a new normal of "low speed growth" in the world's largest car market, the country's top auto body said on Monday, as it reiterated predictions that sales will likely shrink for the third consecutive year in 2020.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects a 2% fall in vehicle sales. That would compare with an 8.2% drop last year, when sales were pressured by new emission standards in a shrinking economy also contending with tit-for-tat import tariffs with the United States. CAAM, affirming its forecast announced last month, also said auto sales declined for the 18th consecutive month in December. Annual sales started falling in 2018, by 2.8%, halting a growth march that had started in the 1990s.

Industry watchers, though, are hoping a sales recovery in lower-tier cities, and an easing of trade tensions between China and the United States, can help ease the decline. "We have moved away from the high-speed development stage. We have to accept the reality of low-speed development," Shi Jianhua, a senior official at CAAM, told a news briefing.

"We had high-speed growth for a consecutive 28 years, which was really not bad, so I hope everyone can calmly look at the market." Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) sank 27.4% in December, resulting in an overall 4% decline to 1.24 million units in 2019. China's NEV sales jumped 62% in 2018 but a subsidy cut hurt sales last year.

When asked if the industry could sell 2 million NEVs this year, a target originally set by China's industry ministry in 2017, CAAM's assistant secretary general, Xu Haidong, said this was "not possible". NEV sales for 2020 would likely "stay at the same level or slightly increase" versus last year, Xu said.

CAUTIOUS Global automakers have been cautious with their predictions after cutting production, shutting factories and firing staff last year.

Executives at automakers such as Geely and Ford Motor Co partner Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd have said they expect fiercer competition to weed out weaker players. On Monday, Ford said its China auto sales slumped more than a quarter in 2019 for a third year of decline. The latest fall, however, was slower than the 37% weathered in 2018, and the automaker said it saw its market share stabilise in the high-to-premium segment.

It remained cautious about 2020, echoing bearish comments on China's market from General Motors Co. "We expect the market downturn to continue in 2020, and anticipate ongoing headwinds in our China business," Matt Tsien, president of GM China, said last week as the U.S. automaker reported a 15% drop in 2019 China sales.

Volkswagen AG, whose sport-utility vehicles helped it report a smaller 1.1% year-on-year fall in sales in the first 11 months of 2019, has said it expects China's market to grow at a relatively slow pace for the next five years. The bright spots have been Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd as well as U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, which started delivering China-made Model 3 sedans from its $2 billion Shanghai plant this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Separatists will 'stink for 10,000 years', China says after Taiwan vote

Separatists will leave a stink for 10,000 years, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Monday, in Beijings most strongly worded reaction yet to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wens re-election on the back of a message of standing up to Bei...

EXCLUSIVE-India warns palm oil buyers against Malaysian imports – sources

Indian palm oil importers have effectively stopped all purchases from Malaysia after the government privately warned them to shun product from the country following a diplomatic spat, industry and government sources said.The warning, issued...

Indonesia, UAE sign USD 23 bn investment deals: officials

Jakarta, Jan 13 AFP Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have struck nearly USD 23 billion in business deals, including agreements in the energy sector and on infrastructure projects, the Southeast Asian nation said Monday. The investment...

C crisis: Aus may list Koalas as 'endangered', announces $76 mn emergency fund for trauma-hit

The Australian government on Monday said it might declare Koalas as an endangered species after the population of the cuddly animal suffered an extraordinary hit in the unprecedented devastating bushfires, which destroyed 30 per cent of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020