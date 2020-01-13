Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy stalls, as Bank of England eyes rate cut

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:31 IST
UK economy stalls, as Bank of England eyes rate cut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's economy has stalled, official data showed Monday, as Brexit and political uncertainty contributed to slashing manufacturing output, heaping pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates. Gross domestic product contracted 0.3 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. It grew only 0.1 percent in the three months to the end of November, the ONS added.

Manufacturing meanwhile slumped 1.7 percent in November. Speaking ahead of the data a Bank of England policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe, hinted at a potential vote in favor of a January cut to the BoE's main interest rate, weighing on the pound Monday.

It followed comments Friday by fellow policymaker Silvana Tenreyro, who said she could support a rate cut from the current 0.75-percent level if the economy did not strengthen. And on Thursday, the bank's outgoing governor, Mark Carney, said the monetary policy committee was looking at the merits of the near-term stimulus.

As for the latest GDP data, "a poor performance in November was always on the cards given that the uncertainties facing the economy were at a peak with the general election looming and doubts over what would happen on the Brexit front after it had been delayed again from 31 October", noted Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to financial researchers EY ITEM Club. "It is clear that businesses were cautious in their behavior while it also appears that consumers were reluctant to spend."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives convincingly won a general election in December that has broken the deadlock over the UK's departure from the European Union. Britain's parliament last week finally approved Brexit, ending years of arguments that toppled two UK governments.

"We expect the economy to get a lift in the early months of 2020 from a more settled domestic political environment following the Conservatives substantial win... and an easing of near-term Brexit uncertainties as the UK leaves the EU with Johnson's deal on 31 January," said Archer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case.

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case....

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged.

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged....

Zimbabwe finance minister sticks to 3% growth forecast despite poor rains

Zimbabwes finance minister maintained on Monday that the countrys economy would grow 3 this year despite poor rains that have hurt some crops and persistent power cuts that have hit mines and industry. The southern African nation is experie...

EXCLUSIVE-"Grieving nations" to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner - Ukraine

Five nations whose citizens died when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraines foreign minister told Reuters.Speaking at the sidelines of an official visit to Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020