Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:32 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:32 IST
Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035 Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI): NMDC Limited has executed and registered four of its Iron ore mining leases extension in Bailadila region of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The mines are Deposit-5, 10, 14 and 14 NMZ, NMDC said in a release issued on Monday.

"These leases are executed for a period of 20 years from 2015 to the year 2035 with a combined capacity of 29 MTPA," it said. Thanking Chhattisgarh Chief Ministetr Bhupesh Baghel, NMDC CMD Baijendra Kumar said the lease extension would ensure uninterrupted iron ore supply to the Indian steel sector.

The mining Lease deed execution was completed on January 10 and the registration formalities were completed on January 13 The miner paid Rs 387 crore towards stamp duty and registration fees, NMDC said..

