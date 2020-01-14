UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields dip from near-two week highs

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields in the euro area inched down on Tuesday, as debt markets steadied after a sharp selloff the previous session on hopes of an easing of trade tensions between the United States and China After rising to near two-week highs on Monday, most 10-year bond yields edged back down in what analysts said was largely position squaring.

But they added that the outlook for bond markets remained somewhat bearish given an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions, a growing sense that the worst is over for the eurozone economy and a rush of new bond supply at the start of the new year. The United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, are just a day away from signing a Phase 1 trade agreement. In a sign of easing tensions, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday that China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator.

"There does appear to be some demand for European rates today but over the course of the next six weeks, we still reckon bearish forces will win out," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho. "Data is marginally improving and that should set the buying tone in credit spread products versus rates."

Economic growth and inflation in the eurozone are showing "good signs of stabilization" after a slowdown, European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday. The ECB holds its first meeting of the year next week.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down almost 2 basis points at -0.21%, having briefly touched its highest level in almost two weeks at -0.188%. Most other 10-year bond yields in the bloc were down around 1-2 bps on the day.

"You had some good news in terms of China coming off the list of currency manipulators and so you would have expected bond prices to extend losses," said Andy Cossor, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. "So, I think it might be a case that people got ahead of themselves yesterday and are covering short positions." Hefty supply was also expected to limit any bond market's price gains. Bond yields and prices move in the opposite direction.

Italy sells three, seven and 20-year government bonds on Tuesday, while Spain launched the sale of a new 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks. According to a lead manager, investor demand for the new bond was in excess of 30 billion euros.

The Dutch meanwhile is expected to tap an existing Green bond for an estimated 1.3 billion euros.

