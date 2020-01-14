Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields dip from near-two week highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields dip from near-two week highs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields in the euro area inched down on Tuesday, as debt markets steadied after a sharp selloff the previous session on hopes of an easing of trade tensions between the United States and China After rising to near two-week highs on Monday, most 10-year bond yields edged back down in what analysts said was largely position squaring.

But they added that the outlook for bond markets remained somewhat bearish given an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions, a growing sense that the worst is over for the eurozone economy and a rush of new bond supply at the start of the new year. The United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, are just a day away from signing a Phase 1 trade agreement. In a sign of easing tensions, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday that China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator.

"There does appear to be some demand for European rates today but over the course of the next six weeks, we still reckon bearish forces will win out," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho. "Data is marginally improving and that should set the buying tone in credit spread products versus rates."

Economic growth and inflation in the eurozone are showing "good signs of stabilization" after a slowdown, European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday. The ECB holds its first meeting of the year next week.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down almost 2 basis points at -0.21%, having briefly touched its highest level in almost two weeks at -0.188%. Most other 10-year bond yields in the bloc were down around 1-2 bps on the day.

"You had some good news in terms of China coming off the list of currency manipulators and so you would have expected bond prices to extend losses," said Andy Cossor, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. "So, I think it might be a case that people got ahead of themselves yesterday and are covering short positions." Hefty supply was also expected to limit any bond market's price gains. Bond yields and prices move in the opposite direction.

Italy sells three, seven and 20-year government bonds on Tuesday, while Spain launched the sale of a new 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks. According to a lead manager, investor demand for the new bond was in excess of 30 billion euros.

The Dutch meanwhile is expected to tap an existing Green bond for an estimated 1.3 billion euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...

NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of injured students

An NHRC team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month. After sending a team to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the...

World Bank VP Kwakwa highlights Mongolia's progress in economic recovery program

The World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific, Victoria Kwakwa, concluded a two-day official visit to Mongolia on January 14. During her visit, she highlighted the progress the country has made on implementing the economic recover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020