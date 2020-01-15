Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro perks to a one-week high before trade deal signing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:55 IST
FOREX-Euro perks to a one-week high before trade deal signing

The euro climbed to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as investors grew cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the single currency before the signing of a U.S.-China trade deal. While the formal agreement will signal an end to months of tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the world's two biggest economies that have hurt global growth, investors were cautious about buying riskier currencies broadly across the board.

"Markets are getting optimistic that the trade agreement will be a catalyst for further gains in currencies but the devil is in the details," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a FX strategist at Commerzbank based in Frankfurt. While major currencies spent most of the early London session pinned in tiny ranges, the euro edged 0.2% higher at $1.1148, its highest level since Jan. 9.

One trader said the euro's rise was also due to buying by a sovereign wealth fund. The euro's rise dragged the dollar lower with the greenback slipping 0.1% to 97.28.

Still, some investors don't think the formal agreement will end the trade dispute. "I don't think the market is fully convinced about a closure on the trade conflict front as the issue has caused a lot of damage to the world economy," said Neil Mellor, a senior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said existing tariffs on Chinese goods would stay, pending further talks. U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to sign the Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House at 1630 GMT.

SWISS FRANC GAINS STALL The Swiss franc reversed most of its earlier gains against the euro with the currency trading flat at 1.0764 francs per euro.

The franc had hit its strongest level against the euro in almost three years on Tuesday after the United States added Switzerland to its watchlist of currency manipulators. Analysts said the inclusion could discourage the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from intervening to try to limit further appreciation of the franc, although the Swiss finance ministry said it would have no immediate consequences.

Elsewhere, the Swedish crown weakened against the greenback after latest inflation in Sweden held at 1.7% in December, supporting the central bank's forecast that rates would remain unchanged for the foreseeable future after it raised rates a quarter-point, to zero percent, at its most recent meeting. The Swedish crown weakened a third of a percent at 9.46 crowns per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....

Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020