Power equipment makers body IEEMA eyes Rs 30,000-crore business at Elecrama 2020

The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) eyes Rs 30,000-crore business to be generated at the 14th edition of Elecrama beginning from Saturday in Greater Noida. Elecrama is an industry event organised by IEEMA every two years, Anil Saboo, executive council member of IEEMA, said.

"The focus of this year's event will be on e-mobility, energy storage, start-ups, grid transformation, revenue security with special attention on SMEs (small and medium enterprises)," he said adding that this year, the body expects to do a business of Rs 30,000 crore at the five-day event from January 18 to January 22. In the previous Elecrama, business worth Rs 3,000 crore was generated, he said.

Saboo said the event will see over 13,00 exhibitors participating from 120 countries. Out of 1,300, about 450 are foreign exhibitors. The event is expected to witness a daily footfall of 3,50,000.

The aim of the event is to provide to the stakeholders opportunities of networking with domestic and foreign companies, explore business opportunities, explore new product-making technologies, and business diversification, among others, he said. Saboo also said that "India's total electrical equipment export is 1 per cent of the global export portfolio and the (industry's) aim is to increase it by at least five per cent in the next five years.

"Currently, India's power equipment export stands at USD 7.5 billion and our aim is to increase it to USD 25 billion by 2025. India is expected to become the fifth-largest economy in the world by the end of 2025 and we invite our global counterparts to be partner in our growth story." IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association with more than 800 member organisations encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment and electronic goods.

