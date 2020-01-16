Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. economy expands modestly but trade tensions weigh, Fed survey shows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 00:31 IST
U.S. economy expands modestly but trade tensions weigh, Fed survey shows
Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace through the final six weeks of 2019 but uncertainty over U.S. trade policy continued to hurt firms, a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

"In many districts, tariffs and trade uncertainty continued to weigh on some businesses," the Fed said in its report, compiled from anecdotal evidence derived from business contacts across the country. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed an initial trade deal at the White House earlier on Wednesday after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's two largest economies that has uprooted supply chains and slowed global growth.

The Fed cut interest rates three times last year, reversing course after three years of periodic rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell characterized the rate cuts as insurance against slowing global growth, the trade tensions and moderate inflation in order to keep the longest economic expansion on record going. Fed policymakers have since made plain they intend to keep interest rates unchanged for the foreseeable future, citing a boost to the economy from last year's cuts and the easing of tensions in the U.S.-China trade war.

But Fed policymakers have warned the partial trade deal will not eliminate businesses' concerns as U.S. tariffs on China are set to remain in place until a "Second Phase" deal is signed. The latest Fed snapshot of the economy showed that before the deal was signed, many districts were still suffering. The Richmond Fed reported that many manufacturers in its district cited the trade tensions as a major worry.

"Several increased prices of final goods but struggled with low profit margins due to tariffs on raw materials," the report said. However, the prospect of a deal had also spurred some hope. The Chicago Fed district said it had "boosted farmers' outlooks" while the Dallas Fed said "outlooks generally improved, with reduced trade uncertainty boosting optimism."

Elsewhere in the report, inflation pressures remained relatively subdued with prices rising at a modest pace. Wage growth was described as modest to moderate in most districts despite an unemployment rate near a 50-year-low and businesses reporting widespread labor shortages. Many at the Fed have grown increasingly concerned that inflation expectations may be slipping. The central bank targets a 2% inflation rate, but has consistently undershot it since the goal was introduced in 2012.

U.S. consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in December and monthly underlying inflation pressures retreated, the Labor Department reported on Tuesday. The Beige Book was prepared by the New York Fed with information collected on or before Jan. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, in a major development to remove him from office for his alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In...

Two held for cultivating opium poppy

Two persons were arrested late Wednesday evening for their alleged involvement in cultivating opium poppy and cannabis in four villages in West Bengals Coochbehar district, a senior officer of the city zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bu...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Owens wishes relaxed celebration rules were in place for his career

Terrell Owens, who became famous for his outlandish and entertaining touchdown celebrations during his storied NFL career, feels rules intended to discourage such behavior prevented him from reaching his full marketing potential.The Hall of...

"Technocratic placeholder"? Putin picks low-profile tax chief as Russian PM

Mikhail Mishustin, President Vladimir Putins surprise choice to become Russias prime minister, is a tax chief with almost no political profile who analysts say could be a technocratic placeholder. The Kremlin-dominated lower house of parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020