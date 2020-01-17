Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eli Lilly targets quarterly deals of $1 bln-$5 bln in 2020 -CFO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 04:51 IST
Eli Lilly targets quarterly deals of $1 bln-$5 bln in 2020 -CFO

Eli Lilly and Co aims to announce roughly one $1 billion to $5 billion deal every quarter in 2020, its chief financial officer told Reuters, as the U.S. drugmaker looks to build up its pipeline of future products.

It will focus largely on earlier stage opportunities across key therapeutic areas including oncology, pain, immunology, and neurology, CFO John Smiley told Reuters in an interview at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco earlier this week. Eli Lilly has been on a deal-making spree in recent years in a bid to increase products and sales in core franchises as older blockbuster medicines, such as diabetes treatment Humalog, face generic competition and pressure to lower prices.

Last week, it announced a $1.1 billion deal to buy dermatology products maker Dermira Inc. With the purchase, Lilly will acquire Dermira's experimental treatment for atopic dermatitis, a serious form of eczema, which is in late-stage testing, as well as an approved medicated cloth to treat excessive armpit sweating. "We are looking at Dermira-like opportunities targeting assets in the $1 billion to $5 billion range," Smiley said. "We'd like to be doing something in the range of one per quarter or so."

In 2018 and 2019, it announced several deals for cancer companies, including an $8 billion acquisition of Loxo Oncology. U.S. regulators in 2018 approved Vitrakvi, Loxo's first commercial medicine, which treats a wide variety of cancers triggered by a rare genetic mutation. In a presentation to investors this week, Lilly Chief Executive David Ricks said most of its deals will be in the cancer space, but that other therapeutic areas remain of strong interest as well.

While the company is still looking at late-stage assets, Smiley said the most opportunity for shareholders is in drugs in earlier stages of development. Deals could include licensing agreements, outright acquisitions, or other structures, he added.

In its most recent earnings call, Lilly forecast a higher-than-expected profit for 2020, citing growing demand for its newer medicines including diabetes drug Trulicity and Taltz for psoriasis and other related autoimmune diseases. However, sales of Trulicity and other newer medicines have been crimped by high rebates and discounts drugmakers pay to middlemen, such as pharmacy benefit managers, in order to make sure patients have access to their products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Gay inmates tie the knot inside Cyprus prison

Former heroin addict Kevork Tontian met the man he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars. And not even his freedom was enough to keep him away from Wemson Gabral da Costa. Tontian, a Cypriot, says that after being released from C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020