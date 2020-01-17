Left Menu
Development News Edition

Port of Los Angeles exec says U.S. tariff tiffs could be 'new normal'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 06:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 06:10 IST
Port of Los Angeles exec says U.S. tariff tiffs could be 'new normal'

The executive overseeing the busiest U.S. gateway for ocean trade with China on Thursday said the "weaponization of tariffs" to advance U.S. policy interests may now be the "new normal."

The comments from Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka came just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu signed a Phase 1 agreement to defuse their 18-month-long trade war. The partial pact will cut some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Chinese pledges to purchase more American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

"Even with a Phase 1 trade deal now inked with China, the use of trade taxes to advance policy may now be the new normal," Seroka said at the State of the Port conference in San Pedro, California. The Trump administration's "weaponization of tariffs" led to a "debilitating trade war" that roiled global supply chains, rerouted cargo and had a measurable impact at the nation's No. 1 seaport, Seroka said.

Incoming container traffic at the sprawling Los Angeles port is dominated by tarrif-targeted items such as furniture, auto parts, apparel, footwear and electronics. Soybeans, a key export, were also hard hit. Overall 2019 volume fell 1.3% to 9.3 million TEU, or 20-foot equivalent unit, the second best volume performance in the Port of Los Angeles' 113-year history.

That came despite a 17.3% decline in total container volume in December, when imports tumbled 20.3% and exports slid 12%. West Coast ports, which send more than two-thirds of their imports to the eastern half of the country, are getting pinched as U.S. retailers and other buyers of manufactured goods shift sourcing from China to Southeast Asia and route products to lower-cost U.S. ports.

That has "redirected some of our cargo through the Suez Canal to East Coast ports, costing us further market share and jobs," Seroka said. In the first 10 months of 2019, U.S. imports from Asia to West Coast ports declined 3.2%. Those imports increased 5% and 17.4% to East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, respectively, during the same period, according to Journal of Commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Dollar stands tall on stronger U.S. data, hits fresh 8 month-high vs yen

The dollar gained on Friday as U.S. data suggested the worlds largest economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019, reaching an eight-month peak against the safe-haven yen. U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight mo...

US to decide on Africa presence in two months, says top officer

Aboard a US military aircraft, Jan 17 AFP The United States will make a decision on the level of its presence in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region, in about two months, Washingtons top military officer said Thursday. Washington has s...

Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 2 critically injured

A pickup truck slammed into an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday, injuring several people and causing massive damage to the coffee shop, police said. Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told the Northwest Herald that t...

It's a boy! Japanese minister Koizumi's first child born, paternity leave looms

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has said he will take paternity leave httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-japan-minister-paternityjapan-minister-koizumi-to-take-paternity-leave-aims-to-be-role-model-idUSKBN1ZE04C in a rare mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020