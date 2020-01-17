China GDP grew 6.1 per cent in 2019, slowest in three decades: official

China's economy expanded by 6.1 percent in 2019, its slowest pace in three decades as it was hit by weak domestic demand and a bruising trade war with the United States, official figures showed on Friday.

The figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics was in line with projections from analysts surveyed by AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.