National Youth Day 2020 celebrated at Pandit Deen Dayal Indoor Stadium in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Jan 17 (ANI/News Wire Gujarat): On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, National Youth Day was celebrated at Pandit Deen Dayal Indoor Stadium on January 12. The event, organized by Bharat Seva Samvad, brought together and awarded 12 incredible leaders from various fields who were building a better India by grounding their work in the ideals and values of Swami Vivekananda.

Maithili Thakur, the famous singer, and runner-up of 'Rising Star' and Bivash Sardar, dancer of OMG Ariel Act, stunned the audience with their live performances. Indian youth icon and social-entrepreneur Sharad Vivek Sagar delivered the keynote address. Bharat Seva Samvad honoured the 12 awardees and presented their stories in front of the audience to encourage young people for serving India through their actions.

The awardees were - Best Selling Author Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, Social Activist and Padmashree Awardee Sudha Varghese, Former Indian Army Officer Colonel DPK Pillai, IAS Officer Armstrong Pame, World Kick Boxing Champion Tajamul Islam, Journalist Shivangi Thakur, Miss Teen International 2019 Ayushi Dholakiya, Youngest Entrepreneur Tilak Mehta, Youngest Head Master Babar Ali, Ethical Hacker Manan Shah, Founder and President of 'Donate Life' Nilesh Mandlewala, and Indian Climatic Expert Rajendra Singh. "We will continue to honor the journeys of such incredible leaders who are strengthening the ideals of Swami Vivekananda through their work", said Ajay Chaudhary, Founder of Bharat Seva Samvad.

He also added that dialogues on 'Service' and 'India' are an integral part of our development. The entry was free of cost and over a thousand people attended the event. Ajay Ahuja of Kailash Caterer's, Sanjay Bhatia of Bhatia Mobile, Chandan Paliwal of PLUGO India, Manish Sharma & Naveen Sharma of ZENIX Machines Pvt Ltd, Ashok Chaudhary & Navin Agarwal of Sleepvision Mattress Pvt Ltd, Prafull Mahtre of S&PRP solutions, Jaisukh Kathiriya of Sungrace School along with Prakash Tawania provided financial and physical support to the event to make it a huge success.

