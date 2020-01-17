Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Youth Day 2020 celebrated at Pandit Deen Dayal Indoor Stadium in Surat

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, National Youth Day was celebrated at Pandit Deen Dayal Indoor Stadium on January 12.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Surat (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:08 IST
National Youth Day 2020 celebrated at Pandit Deen Dayal Indoor Stadium in Surat
12 Indian icons awarded at National Youth Day. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Jan 17 (ANI/News Wire Gujarat): On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, National Youth Day was celebrated at Pandit Deen Dayal Indoor Stadium on January 12. The event, organized by Bharat Seva Samvad, brought together and awarded 12 incredible leaders from various fields who were building a better India by grounding their work in the ideals and values of Swami Vivekananda.

Maithili Thakur, the famous singer, and runner-up of 'Rising Star' and Bivash Sardar, dancer of OMG Ariel Act, stunned the audience with their live performances. Indian youth icon and social-entrepreneur Sharad Vivek Sagar delivered the keynote address. Bharat Seva Samvad honoured the 12 awardees and presented their stories in front of the audience to encourage young people for serving India through their actions.

The awardees were - Best Selling Author Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, Social Activist and Padmashree Awardee Sudha Varghese, Former Indian Army Officer Colonel DPK Pillai, IAS Officer Armstrong Pame, World Kick Boxing Champion Tajamul Islam, Journalist Shivangi Thakur, Miss Teen International 2019 Ayushi Dholakiya, Youngest Entrepreneur Tilak Mehta, Youngest Head Master Babar Ali, Ethical Hacker Manan Shah, Founder and President of 'Donate Life' Nilesh Mandlewala, and Indian Climatic Expert Rajendra Singh. "We will continue to honor the journeys of such incredible leaders who are strengthening the ideals of Swami Vivekananda through their work", said Ajay Chaudhary, Founder of Bharat Seva Samvad.

He also added that dialogues on 'Service' and 'India' are an integral part of our development. The entry was free of cost and over a thousand people attended the event. Ajay Ahuja of Kailash Caterer's, Sanjay Bhatia of Bhatia Mobile, Chandan Paliwal of PLUGO India, Manish Sharma & Naveen Sharma of ZENIX Machines Pvt Ltd, Ashok Chaudhary & Navin Agarwal of Sleepvision Mattress Pvt Ltd, Prafull Mahtre of S&PRP solutions, Jaisukh Kathiriya of Sungrace School along with Prakash Tawania provided financial and physical support to the event to make it a huge success.

This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Wire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

SC declines PIL seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi; says he is beyond formal recognition

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking conferment of Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi saying that people hold the father of the nation in high esteem, beyond any formal recognition. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A B...

Pakistani court hands down 55-year sentences to 86 Islamists

Islamabad, Jan 17 AP A Pakistani court has sentenced 86 members of a radical Islamist party to 55-year prison terms each for taking part in violent rallies in 2018 over the acquittal of a Christian woman in a blasphemy case, a party officia...

Amazon to create one million jobs in India by 2025, says Bezos

Worlds largest online shopping platform Amazon on Friday announced plans to create one million new jobs in India over the next five years as it firefights comments from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the firm not doing a favor to the cou...

Maha: DSK depositor commits suicide citing investment loss

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had invested in developer D S Kulkarnis fixed deposit scheme, allegedly committed suicide at his residence here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Mundhwa resident Tanaji Ganapat Korake allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020