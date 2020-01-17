Incuspaze Appoints Former Managing Director of Airbnb, Mohit Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer

New Delhi, January 17th, 2020: Incuspaze, a chain of premium co- working spaces successfully operating across tier one and tier two cities in India, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mohit Srivastava as their Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 19 years of experience in building and scaling businesses, Mohit would be instrumental in furthering Incuspaze’s growth in the Indian subcontinent.

Mohit is a thought leader in the travel, hospitality and technology space, with expertise in developing growth tactics and strategy. In his previous capacity, Mohit served as the Managing Director at Airbnb where his focus was to launch and grow the entity in the Indian Sub-continent and UAE. He was also a part of the early founding team at MakeMyTrip. Adding to his achievements over the years, Mohit played a crucial role in launching and building OYO Homes and OYO Asset Management, which aided the company in raising funds worth USD 250 million.

Commenting on this key appointment, Sanjay Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Incuspaze said, “With 2020 upon us, it is an opportune time for Incuspaze to scale further and continue creating a niche for itself. The last 6 months have been very exciting for us, where we have doubled our revenue, achieved profitability and increased our footprint from 5 cities to 10 cities. We are now all geared up for a 5x growth in the coming financial year and reach 2 million square feet of managed real estate. Given our differentiated offering and razor focus on building a profitable business, investor interest for our series A has also been quite positive and we are continuously having dialogues with potential investors to close a round in the calendar year. Mohit’s reputation for execution and achieving results precedes him, and I am sure his addition to the leadership team will contribute towards the growth of the company and ensure operational excellence. Mohit will also be spearheading our key initiative of Search – Build – Manage which is aimed at providing Enterprise Managed Workspace solutions across the country to large corporates.”

Adding to the above, Mohit Srivastava, COO of Incuspaze said, “I am excited about the prospects of Incuspaze and look forward to working with the team. In the last 3 years Incuspaze has laid down a strong foundation and has created immense value for its existing member base. The team has constantly innovated and has built a differentiated product offering which has enabled them to attract large marquee corporates such as Byju’s, Flipkart, NBHC, Phone Pe etc to its portfolio. The year 2020 is going to be an exciting year for Incuspaze, especially within the enterprise managed workspace vertical and I look forward to helping the team scale to even greater heights.”

Mohit was serving as the Vice President for the Corporate Vertical at Yatra.com, prior to joining Incuspaze, where he led the business P&L, sales and growth portfolio. He is also an angel investor and operates as an advisor and mentor to a few select growth start-ups.

Incuspaze is a chain of premium co-working spaces currently operational across tier 1 and tier 2 cities across India. The company was established in 2017 with a vision to develop a trusted network of co-working spaces. Presently Incuspaze is managing ~400,000 square feet of real estate with 20 centres across 10 cities. The firm intends to reach a milestone of 100,000-member base across 30 Indian cities and eight international locations by 2022.

