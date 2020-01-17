Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:26 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:12 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.67 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,313.31. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21%, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.24 points, or 0.38%, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell.

