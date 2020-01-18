US stocks end at records again, S&P 500 +0.4 pc

New York, Jan 18 (AFP) Wall Street stocks again finished at records on Friday, capping a positive week of trade-related news and mostly solid corporate earnings.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 29,342.33, up 0.2 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent to 3,329.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 per cent to 9,388.94. (AFP) CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.