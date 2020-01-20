Zydus & CMS enter pact for Desidustat in Greater China

Pharma firm Zydus on Monday said it has entered into a licensing pact with China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS) for the development and commercialisation of Desidustat, an innovative candidate, in Greater China. The agreement is for Desidustat, a novel oral HIF-PH inhibitor for the treatment of anemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) not-on-dialysis and for the treatment of anemia CKD patients on dialysis in Greater China, Zydus said in a statement.

"Under the license agreement, CMS will pay Zydus an initial upfront payment, regulatory milestones, sales milestones and royalties on net sales of the product," it added. Zydus however did not provide any financial details of the agreement and said: "The commercial terms of the license agreement are confidential."

CMS will be responsible for development, registration and commercialisation of Desidustat in Greater China, it added. The licensing agreement with CMS will facilitate the development and commercialisation of Desidustat in Greater China, and make this innovative candidate available to millions of CKD patients living with anemia," Zydus Group Chairman Pankaj R Patel said.

CKD is a serious medical condition which is an unmet healthcare need involving gradual loss of functioning of kidneys eventually leading to kidney failure, Zydus said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, closed at Rs 267.25 on BSE, down 0.69 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.