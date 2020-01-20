Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus & CMS enter pact for Desidustat in Greater China

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:29 IST
Zydus & CMS enter pact for Desidustat in Greater China

Pharma firm Zydus on Monday said it has entered into a licensing pact with China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS) for the development and commercialisation of Desidustat, an innovative candidate, in Greater China. The agreement is for Desidustat, a novel oral HIF-PH inhibitor for the treatment of anemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) not-on-dialysis and for the treatment of anemia CKD patients on dialysis in Greater China, Zydus said in a statement.

"Under the license agreement, CMS will pay Zydus an initial upfront payment, regulatory milestones, sales milestones and royalties on net sales of the product," it added. Zydus however did not provide any financial details of the agreement and said: "The commercial terms of the license agreement are confidential."

CMS will be responsible for development, registration and commercialisation of Desidustat in Greater China, it added. The licensing agreement with CMS will facilitate the development and commercialisation of Desidustat in Greater China, and make this innovative candidate available to millions of CKD patients living with anemia," Zydus Group Chairman Pankaj R Patel said.

CKD is a serious medical condition which is an unmet healthcare need involving gradual loss of functioning of kidneys eventually leading to kidney failure, Zydus said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, closed at Rs 267.25 on BSE, down 0.69 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.SpaceX says picture perfect test paves way for human missionElon Musks SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmann...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China confirms spread of new virus as cases surgeAn outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has spread to more cities, Chinese authorities said on Monday, as the number of patients triple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020