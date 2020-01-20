The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards featured celebrities wearing bold platinum jewellery designs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The glitz and glamour of Hollywood was in full swing tonight at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Platinum jewellery, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and coloured gemstones, perfectly complemented the sea of colourful couture gowns worn by the world's most famous actors.

"Statement jewellery designs set in platinum were popular at the show and made an impact on tonight's metallic carpet. Whether it was Jennifer Lopez's cascading diamond necklace, Charlize Theron's bracelet worn as a hairpiece, Reese Witherspoon's link bracelet, or Lupita Nyong'o's diamond rings, the stars really came out glammed and ready to shine. After all, platinum makes diamonds and gemstones sparkle even brighter!" said celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger. Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements: Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston set in Platinum

* Wearing over USD nine million of Harry Winston jewellery set in platinum * Cascading drop necklace with diamonds (73.55 carats), set in platinum

* Line drop earrings with diamonds (13.77 carats), set in platinum * Wire diamond bracelet with round brilliant, pear-and marquise-shaped diamonds (59.27 carats), set in platinum

* Secret cluster bracelet with diamonds (35.42 carats), set in platinum * Cushion-cut diamond ring (15.99 carats), set in platinum

* Lotus cluster ring with diamonds (1.26 carats), set in platinum Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Wearing USD four million of Tiffany & Co. jewellery set in platinum * Earrings with diamonds (over 11 carats), set in platinum

* Bracelet with diamonds (over 19 carats), set in platinum * Ring with diamonds (over six carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 900,000)

* With diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 150,000) *worn in her hair

* Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® engagement ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 52,900) * Tiffany Victoria line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (USD 15,500)

Reese Witherspoon in Harry Winston set in Platinum * Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds (6.32 carats), set in platinum

* Bracelet with diamond links (6.78 carats), set in platinum * Crossover diamond ring (1.67 carats), set in platinum

* River diamond ring (2.58 carats), set in platinum Jennifer Aniston in Platinum by Fred Leighton

* Edwardian pendant earrings with diamonds, set in platinum * Art Deco pear-shaped diamond ring by Cartier, set in platinum

* 1920's marquise diamond ring, set in platinum Dakota Fanning in Platinum by Fred Leighton

* 1950's emerald-cut aquamarine and diamond ring, set in platinum * Three-stone diamond ring, set in platinum

Brad Pitt in Platinum by Fred Leighton * 1920's cufflinks with diamonds and white enamel by Cartier, set in platinum

Jennifer Garner in Harry Winston set in Platinum Wearing more than 80 carats of diamonds set in platinum

* Winston cluster line earrings with diamonds (13.33 carats), set in platinum * Vintage 1959 bracelet with diamonds (57.30 carats), set in platinum

* Radiant-cut diamond rock band (6.30 carats), set in platinum * Princess-cut diamond band ring (2.49 carats), set in platinum

* Band ring with baguette and round brilliant diamonds (2.1 carats), set in platinum Lupita Nyong'o in Forevermark set in Platinum

* Forevermark by Premier Gem Exceptional emerald diamond ring (10.02 carats), set in platinum * Forevermark by Rahaminov Moval diamond ring (10.32 total carats), set in platinum

Lili Reinhart in Harry Winston set in Platinum * Sparkling cluster earrings with diamonds (4.34 carats), set in platinum

* Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.34 carats), set in platinum * Sunflower diamond twin ring (3.56 carats), set in platinum

Millie Bobby Brown in Platinum by Cartier * Essential Lines necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

* Etincelle de Cartier wedding band with diamonds, set in diamonds Natalia Dyer in Platinum by Cartier

* Essential Lines necklace with diamonds, set in platinum * High Jewellery 1895 earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier * High Jewellery bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

