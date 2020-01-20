Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finmin begins probe into deposits of unaccounted cash by jewellers during demonetisation: Sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:56 IST
Finmin begins probe into deposits of unaccounted cash by jewellers during demonetisation: Sources

Armed with information emanating from data analytics, the finance ministry has initiated enquiry into huge amount of cash deposited by jewellers, disproportionate to their known sources of income, during the demonetisation period. These jewellers under scrutiny have also not reflected such transactions in their return of income for the Assessment Year 2017-18, sources said.

It has been found that huge amount of unaccounted cash was deposited by a number of jewellers during the demonetisation period which they could not explain or justify as sale proceeds and which in one of the case was almost 93,648 per cent of the cash deposited by him vis-a-vis the corresponding period of earlier year, sources said. The most interesting case is from Gujarat, where a jeweller under scrutiny was found to have deposited cash of Rs 4.14 crore during the demonetisation phase (November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016) as against a deposit of Rs 44,260 during the corresponding period a year earlier, showing an increase of 93648 per cent, sources said.

A few cases of jewellers were selected for scrutiny to examine the issues of large value cash deposited during demonetisation period, large increase in unsecured loans during the year and of large squared up loans during the year. According to sources, a few highlighted cases with mismatched data found in data analytics show that during demonetisation, some jewellers with income in the returns as low as of Rs 5 lakh had deposited cash in crores within two or three days.

One of them with annual income of Rs 1.16 lakh only deposited cash of Rs 4.13 crore in just three days; another one with annual income of Rs 2.66 lakh deposited cash of Rs 3.28 crore in two days; yet another one with income of Rs 5.4 lakh deposited cash of 2.57 crore. Interestingly, sources said, in one such case with annual income return of only Rs 64,550, the jeweller had deposited more than Rs 72 lakhs during demonetisation.

In another case, with annual income return of only Rs 3.23 crore, the jeweller had deposited more than Rs 52.26 crore in cash. It was found that he had Rs 2.64 lakh only as cash in hand on November 9, 2015 while as on November 9, 2016 cash in hand was more than Rs 6.22 crore, sources said, adding, there was an increase of 23,490 per cent in cash in hand with no satisfactory explanation.

In another modus operandi, they had shown advances from various unknown customers in cash below Rs 20,000 each and deposited the same in bank account. Later on, they returned back such advance amount to the same customers without any purpose. Also, part payments were made after depositing cash in bank during demonetisation and still substantial amount of such creditors was outstanding up to end of the year, sources said.

The most interesting fact was that while uploading audit report along with Form 3CB before filing return of income, a few did not uploaded profit and loss account of their own but of some other firm, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Himanta 'habitual liar', says Tarun Gogoi on cut-off year

Calling Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a habitual liar, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Monday alleged that the BJP leader had lied in the Assembly about the Assam Accord despite submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court with 1971 as ...

Libya's NOC declares force majeure on Sharara, El Feel oilfields - document

Libyas National Oil Corp declared force majeure on crude loadings from the Sharara and El Feel oilfields, according to a document sent to traders that were seen by Reuters on Monday.The document said individuals under the supervision of the...

SAD decides not to contest Delhi polls, not to change its stance on CAA

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD, an old ally of BJP, on Monday said to have decided not to contest the Delhi assembly elections as it was not ready to give up its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. SAD and BJP have an old relationship, bu...

POLNET 2.0 armed with robust sat data communication facility launched

Police communication services in the country are expected to be bolstered as a revamped and upgraded POLNET 2.0 was commissioned on Monday by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at a national conference here. The new platform is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020