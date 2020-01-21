SugarBox awarded RailTel contract for providing access to digital entertainment

SugarBox on Tuesday said it has been chosen to provide Content on Demand (CoD) services for the Indian Railways. The Railway Board had entrusted RailTel with providing the CoD service to passengers in trains and RailTel has selected SugarBox (Margo Networks Private Ltd) as the Digital Entertainment Service Provider (DESP) to provide these services on trains and railway stations across the country, a statement said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022 and will be implemented in trains pan-India, including suburban rail networks, it added. Using SugarBox, passengers will be able to use OTT apps, games, news sites and e-learning platforms without any buffers or data cost, both in paid and unpaid formats, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

