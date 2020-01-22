Left Menu
TASKING VX-toolset for TriCore/AURIX successfully certified by TÜV Nord

TASKING VX-toolset for TriCore/AURIX successfully certified by TÜV Nord

 Performance, Reliability and Safety. Without Compromise.

The TASKING VX-toolset for TriCore/AURIX has been certified for the development of safety critical software applications for automotive, agricultural, forestry and railway industries by the safety experts from TÜV Nord. The TriCore compiler toolset fulfilled the requirements for development tools of safety standard ISO 26262, and is certified for the development of software that must meet the highest safety integrity level (ASIL-D). The certified use cases cover tool confidence level TCL 3, which means the compiler provides the highest level of confidence/trust to maintain the safety requirements, even when advanced code optimizations are employed. This reduces the effort for TASKING customers.

The certification enables customers to use the TASKING VX-toolset for the development of safety critical applications without any additional qualifications when following the recommendations described in the safety manual. This is in sharp contrast to alternative software tools that require the user to execute the tool qualification activities on their own. With this new certification, TASKING users will be able to get their products to market faster, without the costs of additional certification processes.

"The TÜV certification of the TASKING VX-toolset for TriCore/AURIX version v6.2r2 represents the next milestone for TASKING in our joint activities to address safety related offerings to the automotive and industrial market," said Gerd Punsmann, Tool Line Manager for 32-bit automotive microcontroller at Infineon Technologies. "It will help our customers in those markets to address safety in their applications more efficiently."

The TASKING VX-toolset also satisfies tool qualification requirements of safety standards: EN 50128 (Railway applications) SIL 3, and ISO 25119 (Tractors) safety level AgPL d.

The TÜV certificate is available for download on TASKING.com. The associated TÜV Assessment-Report can be obtained via your TASKING sales contact, and is free of charge for customers with a valid TASKING Compiler Qualification Kit license.

Visit TASKING at Embedded World 2020, booth 4-371, and see latest tools around safety and embedded development tools for multi core systems.

About TASKING
TASKING is an Altium (ASX: ALU) brand. TASKING development tools are used by automotive manufacturers and the world's largest Tier-1 suppliers to develop embedded microcontroller-based powertrain, body control, and ADAS related applications around the globe for both traditional vehicles as well as electrical vehicles. Customers rely on the TASKING development tools to create richer next-generation applications while achieving optimum reliability, safety, and performance.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078788/Altium_TriCore_Certificate.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956006/Altium___Black_Logo.jpg

