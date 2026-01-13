Left Menu

Hollywood Showdown: Paramount vs. Warner Bros and Golden Globe Triumphs

Paramount sues Warner Bros Discovery for more details on their Netflix deal, planning a proxy fight. HBO Max's "The Pitt" and Apple TV's "The Studio" win top Golden Globe TV honors. "One Battle" and "Hamnet" secure major awards at the Golden Globes, marking early highlights in Hollywood's award season.

Paramount Skydance has thrown down the gauntlet, initiating legal action against Warner Bros Discovery over an $82.7 billion Netflix deal as it strives for control of a historic Hollywood studio. The company aims to nominate directors to Warner Bros' board, escalating tensions in a bid to prove its $108.7 billion offer superior.

In Golden Globes TV accolades, HBO Max's "The Pitt" garnered praise, securing the best drama series award. The series, spotlighting the pressures within America's emergency rooms, features Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael Robby Robinavitch. Meanwhile, Apple's "The Studio" nabbed best comedy, securing Apple's prestigious position in prime-time television.

Hollywood's Golden Globes celebrated triumphs with "One Battle After Another" and "Hamnet" taking center stage. "One Battle" was honored as the best musical or comedy, claiming multiple Globe awards, while "Hamnet", portraying Shakespeare's grief, captured the best drama prize, ushering in Hollywood's awards season with a flourish.

