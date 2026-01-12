Left Menu

Seth Rogen's Golden Globe Triumph Defies Satirical Odds

Actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen secures his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy, challenging the satirical themes of his show, The Studio. During his acceptance speech, Rogen humorously highlighted the surreal nature of winning an award his show had only pretended to present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:14 IST
Seth Rogen's Golden Globe Triumph Defies Satirical Odds
Seth Rogen (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-filmmaker Seth Rogen has kicked off the year with a remarkable achievement, winning his first-ever Golden Globe award. Rogen clinched the prestigious Best Actor in a TV Comedy award for his performance in The Studio, a show known for its satirical take on the entertainment industry.

Accepting the award, Rogen reflected on the peculiar reality of the moment, as his series had previously depicted a similar award ceremony scenario. With the Golden Globe in hand, Rogen expressed disbelief and humor at the real-life mirroring of his fictional experience, stating, 'This is so weird! We just pretended to do this. And now it is happening!'

Presented by Zoë Kravitz and Dave Franco, the award marked a significant milestone for Rogen, who joked about finally holding a Golden Globe, a trophy he once thought would only be within reach by creating a counterfeit. The Studio, which debuted on Apple, continues to earn accolades, including a historic 13 Emmy Awards in one season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
2
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
3
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
4
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026